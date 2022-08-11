CFTC Reportedly Approving Over-the-Counter Crypto Derivatives Trading Products From SBI Group-Supported Platform

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mark Cuban Addresses Cardano Holders, Says Dogecoin (DOGE) More Usable as a Currency Than ADA
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is engaging Cardano holders, saying that Dogecoin (DOGE) is a more viable option for payments than ADA. Replying to a thread on Twitter, Cuban tells his 8.8 million followers that while Cardano may be capable of running more applications on its blockchain, Dogecoin still currently fulfills more utility.
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Emotional Trading, Predicts Massive Gains for Bitcoin in Coming Years
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci tells crypto investors to avoid knee-jerk reactions as he predicts a huge price tag for Bitcoin (BTC) in the coming years. In a new interview with CNBC, the hedge fund veteran cautions investors to “see through the current environment” and resist emotion-based trading.
Will Ethereum Flip Bitcoin? Kevin O’Leary Says Sovereign Wealth Funds Will Determine Top Crypto by Market Cap
Prominent venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary believes a certain group of deep-pocketed investors will dictate whether Bitcoin (BTC) remains the top crypto asset by market cap. In a recent installment of Crypto Banter, the Shark Tank star says he’s having a hard time believing that Ethereum (ETH) will usurp Bitcoin and become the king cryptocurrency.
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi in Talks To Sell His Shares for Over $1,000,000,000: Report
The founder of crypto exchange platform Huobi is reportedly looking to sell his shares of the Seychelles-based firm for a over billion dollars. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Huobi founder Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell about 60% of his stake in the company that’s seeking a valuation of $3 billion.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Man From Ohio Charged by CTFC for Alleged $12,000,000 Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) is charging an Ohio man for soliciting over $12 million and 10 Bitcoin (BTC) in an alleged Ponzi scheme. According to a new press release, the CTFC is taking civil enforcement actions against Rathnakishore Giri and his two companies for allegedly soliciting funds from 150 clients in a fraudulent manner.
Analyst Warns Ethereum Merge Mania Is Blinding Crypto Traders, Says Hammer Set to Drop on Unsuspecting Investors
The Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted crypto’s most recent market crash is reemphasizing an old warning of new lows to come. On August 2, pseudonymous trader Capo warned his 475,000 Twitter followers that BTC would bounce to the $25,000 area before crashing to new lows. “$25,000-$25,500, then new lows.”
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bailout Efforts Within Crypto Industry Have So Far Been a Let Down – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that the bailout efforts within the crypto industry so far have been lackluster. In a new interview on Decrypt’s GM Podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that other crypto firms need to step up and help him bail out ailing digital assets companies.
California Financial Regulator Slaps Crypto Lender Celsius With ‘Desist and Refrain’ Order Amid Bankruptcy
California’s financial services regulator is issuing a desist and refrain order to embattled crypto lender Celsius Network for violating state laws. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of California (DFPI) is ordering Celsius and its CEO, Alexander Mashinsky, to stop selling and marketing securities in the Golden State over claims that the company violated the local Corporation Code.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby Lee
Cryptocurrency veteran Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. In an interview with Bloomberg, Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021.
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Soars After Surprise Coinbase Roadmap Listing
A low-cap, decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase added it to its listing roadmap. Coinbase announced OOKI, the native asset of the Ooki Protocol, was added to the roadmap on Friday. The roadmap consists of crypto projects currently under consideration to be included on...
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Makes High Conviction Call for Crypto Bottom Amid Shifting Macro Backdrop
Macro guru Raoul Pal says he believes with a high degree of certainty that the bottom for the crypto markets is in. In a new interview with asset management firm Arca, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that the macroeconomic environment that has kept the crypto market bearish for most of the year is beginning to shift.
Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon Breaking Out as One DeFi Altcoin Carves Bear Market Bottom: Top Crypto Analyst
The crypto analyst who accurately called the 2018 bear market bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) says a trio of altcoins is in the midst of a breakout. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,500 Twitter followers that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) has taken out the resistance of its symmetrical triangle formation.
Embattled Crypto Futures Exchange Files for Restructuring Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
Crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX is reportedly seeking court approval for a restructuring plan as it faces financial trouble following a substantial default by one of its customers. Citing an email sent to CoinFLEX creditors on August 9th, Fortune reports that the embattled firm filed to the Seychelles Supreme Court an...
Scheduled Date for Ethereum Merge Moves Up, According to Developers – Here’s the New Timeline
The timetable for the monumental Ethereum (ETH) merge to a proof-of-stake system is moving up by four days, according to Ansgar Dietrichs, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation. Dietrichs says “The Merge” date is now scheduled for September 15th, rather than the tentative September 19th date thrown out by Ethereum...
Suspected Developer of Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Arrested in Netherlands for Alleged Money Laundering
The suspected developer of recently-banned crypto mixer Tornado Cash is reportedly being arrested in Amsterdam over an alleged money laundering scheme. According to a new press release by Fiscal Information and Investigate Service (FIOD), the financial crimes branch of the Dutch government, an unnamed man has been taken into custody for supposedly concealing money laundering done by criminals.
