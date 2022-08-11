Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Newly secured grant helping southern Indiana crime victims get access to mental health services
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A newly secured grant in southern Indiana is helping crime victims who reside in Floyd County get access to counseling services without worrying about the financial cost. For months, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane's office has been working with Personal Counseling Services Inc. to get...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
wdrb.com
UK psychologist says school is a great tool for solving kids' mental health issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues. Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
wdrb.com
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana parents arrested after police say children found in 'atrocious' living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana parents have been arrested after police say their children were found in "atrocious" living conditions involving raw sewage, flies and dog feces. According to court documents, 32-year-old Andrew Beck and 29-year-old Mandy Dowden were booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on Friday. Police...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials urging caution after rabid bats found in the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are asking Louisville residents to be cautious after rabid bats were discovered in the area. So far, a total of three bats have tested positive for rabies since last July, the most recent being less than a month ago. All of them were in the Jeffersontown area.
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire District to donate water pumper to eastern Kentucky fire department
Zoneton Fire District to donate water pumper to eastern Kentucky fire department. This truck will be going to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County. That department was devastated by recent flooding, losing most of their equipment.
wdrb.com
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
wdrb.com
Project Linus Louisville donates blankets to help children cope with adversity
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Project Linus is there to lend a blanket in times of need. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some "blanketeers" Tuesday morning to spread some love one stitch at a time. Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children who need...
wdrb.com
Parents of JCPS students encouraged to drive kids to school as bus delays continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers. On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting...
wdrb.com
New headquarters gives Louisville health care company Confluent more room for growth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based health care company doubled the size of its headquarters with a $10 million expansion. Confluent Health moved from its location off Shelbyville Road near Middletown to a space with more than 36,000 square feet at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court on Aug. 1. Confluent Health...
wdrb.com
New dorm on UofL campus opens to 450 first-year students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new dorm opened Tuesday on the University of Louisville campus. Simply named, "New Residence Hall," the building will be home to 450 first-year students. It has private study rooms, a game room, a kitchen and several laundry areas. It also have private bathrooms for each...
wdrb.com
Safety and security a priority for Kentucky districts starting new school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As kids all across Kentucky return to the classroom, safety is once again a top priority after the country watched another mass shooting take place in an elementary school in May. Students pack their backpacks with notebooks, pencils, and folders, anticipating a year full of new...
wdrb.com
St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
wdrb.com
Beshear: Special session will help with eastern Kentucky flood recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special legislative session will help with recovery in eastern Kentucky following devastating flooding that left at least 39 people dead, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor provided an update on recovery efforts on Monday. He said the session could happen within the next four...
wdrb.com
KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana volunteers repurpose funeral flowers to brighten day of people in hospice, nursing homes
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- In a room full of flowers at a church, we usually promise for better, for worse, in sickness and in health. If you think about it, a flower can promise the same things. The blooms bring us joy in the good times and comfort in the sad.
wdrb.com
Virtual job fair aims to help military veterans, spouses connect with employers from home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making the transition from the battlefield to the boardroom can be a challenge for military veterans. And that's why two organizations are trying to help men and women who have made service to our country a priority. Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hosted a virtual job...
wdrb.com
Farm Fresh Days underway at Kentucky restaurants statewide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants across Kentucky are offering special farm-to-table dishes as part of "Farm Fresh Days." Farm Fresh Days was created in 2021 to support local restaurants, while also raising awareness of the local farm-fresh ingredients at them. "The promotion was so well-received that we brought it back...
