ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

UK psychologist says school is a great tool for solving kids' mental health issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues. Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Scott County, IN
Health
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
Dearborn County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Dearborn County, IN
Blackford County, IN
Government
Scott County, IN
Government
County
Scott County, IN
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#County Jails#Prison#State Of Indiana#Diseases#General Health#The Indiana Family#Daviess
wdrb.com

Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

New dorm on UofL campus opens to 450 first-year students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new dorm opened Tuesday on the University of Louisville campus. Simply named, "New Residence Hall," the building will be home to 450 first-year students. It has private study rooms, a game room, a kitchen and several laundry areas. It also have private bathrooms for each...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
wdrb.com

Beshear: Special session will help with eastern Kentucky flood recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special legislative session will help with recovery in eastern Kentucky following devastating flooding that left at least 39 people dead, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor provided an update on recovery efforts on Monday. He said the session could happen within the next four...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Farm Fresh Days underway at Kentucky restaurants statewide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants across Kentucky are offering special farm-to-table dishes as part of "Farm Fresh Days." Farm Fresh Days was created in 2021 to support local restaurants, while also raising awareness of the local farm-fresh ingredients at them. "The promotion was so well-received that we brought it back...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy