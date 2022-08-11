Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer
Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
‘Hacks’ Hits the Road: Crafting Deborah and Ava’s Journey Through America
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with HBO Max, for this edition we look at how writing, directing, and editing was employed to maintain “Hacks” unique blend of comedy and drama going in its second season. At the beginning of Season 1, conflict was immediate between Vegas standup legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the disgraced up-and-coming comedy writer hired to punch up Deborah’s jokes. The different generations forced to work together is the central tension...
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All'Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGM Barris will also produce Wizard of Oz through his production banner,...
19 People Who Were Followed By Creeps Shared Stories About The Strangers Who Stepped Up To Save Them
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Elite Daily
Martha Stewart Had The Best Response To A Meme Claiming She’s Dating Pete Davidson
At this point, I don’t think anyone is surprised by Pete Davidson’s celebrity connections. He has been linked to some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, like his engagement to Ariana Grande or his friendship with MGK. Most recently (and famously), his split from Kim Kardashian had his name front and center in everyone’s minds, as fans of the comedian joked about who he might date next. One surprising name on the list was Martha Stewart, who weirdly has a pretty close bond with Davidson. Their connection is so strong that a meme claimed Martha Stewart would be Pete Davidson’s next girlfriend, and Stewart responded to the idea hilariously.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Is In The Running For An Oscar
It might finally be time for Taylor Swift to claim her Oscar. The superstar singer already boasts a massive collection of prestigious awards, including 11 Grammys, countless music trophies, and even an Emmy, but has actually never been nominated for an Academy Award. That could very well change this year, though, and the most surprising twist of all is that the nomination could be for her film direction rather than her songwriting. As we ramp up to an exciting awards season, here’s what Swifties need to know about Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Oscar eligibility.
