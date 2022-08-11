If you've got a penchant for ultra-luxury SUVs, you could do a lot worse than the Bentley Bentayga. Crewe's countryside marauder is near-perfect, with one of the finest cabins available on the market today. It's superb; something that can't be improved upon - unless you're Bentley, that is. The recently introduced Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB, for short) is plusher still and, as the company prepares for production, Bentley has shared just how much work goes into crafting each and every example.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO