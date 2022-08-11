ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Jordan Brand Welcomes Howard University To The Family With 20-Year Partnership

By Bruce Goodwin II
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNKUs_0hDk1Cgt00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand


T he HBCU culture just got even stronger.

Howard University is one of the most astute colleges in the country, and now the school will be teaming up with another esteemed institute, Jordan Brand.

Today, Nike announced that Jordan Brand is embarking on a 20-year partnership with Howard that empowers the school not only on the court but also in the classrooms.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

Jordan Brand may have already been threaded into HBCU culture, but the new deal aims to strengthen the school in pioneering new ways.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past,” says Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick. “Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

One of the biggest perks of the new partnership is, of course, the threads, with Jumpman uniforms set to be unveiled on August 27.

But sports aside, Jordan aims to help Howard students by way of recruitment and enhancing their experience in the classrooms.

Jordan did preview some of the merchandise we can look forward to, like gear for the marching band and a varsity jacket outfitted in the signature navy and red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6Nlh_0hDk1Cgt00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5D5G_0hDk1Cgt00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGJqp_0hDk1Cgt00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Hbcu#College#Jordan Brand#The Black Community#Jumpman
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

75
Followers
576
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy