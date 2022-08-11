Search continues for Carlos Pena, 84, last seen in Yucca on Aug. 2

More than a week after he was last seen at his Yucca residence, the search for 84-year-old Carlos Pena continues, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the search operation transitioned to a limited continuous search until Pena is found, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Pena was last seen at his home near Frontage Road and Shep Lane on Aug. 2 around 1 p.m. Officials believe he left his home sometime between that day and Aug. 5, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is known to go for walks and does not drive.

It is unknown what Pena was wearing when he left his home. He is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 134 pounds, with brown eyes, gray and brown hair and possibly wearing glasses.

Officials have received information that Pena may have been walking toward Lake Havasu City or the town of Yucca, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The search area has been expanded, and drone teams, air support and ground teams have taken part in the search efforts.

"Several different types of resources have been deployed with no leads or clues to his whereabouts," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials are asking the public to search their private properties and areas with overgrown vegetation. Anyone with information on Pena is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

