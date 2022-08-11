ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca, AZ

Search continues for Carlos Pena, 84, last seen in Yucca on Aug. 2

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xp92j_0hDk0W3y00

More than a week after he was last seen at his Yucca residence, the search for 84-year-old Carlos Pena continues, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the search operation transitioned to a limited continuous search until Pena is found, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Pena was last seen at his home near Frontage Road and Shep Lane on Aug. 2 around 1 p.m. Officials believe he left his home sometime between that day and Aug. 5, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is known to go for walks and does not drive.

It is unknown what Pena was wearing when he left his home. He is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 134 pounds, with brown eyes, gray and brown hair and possibly wearing glasses.

Officials have received information that Pena may have been walking toward Lake Havasu City or the town of Yucca, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The search area has been expanded, and drone teams, air support and ground teams have taken part in the search efforts.

"Several different types of resources have been deployed with no leads or clues to his whereabouts," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials are asking the public to search their private properties and areas with overgrown vegetation. Anyone with information on Pena is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Reward offered for information on homicide￼

KINGMAN – A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of those responsible for the shooting death of Michael Fernandez, 55 of Kingman. Fernandez’ death was the result of a gunshot wound and determined to be a homicide. Fernandez was located by a friend, in his home, on July 21. Investigators believe that Fernandez was shot sometime on Wednesday, July 20, subsequently dying from massive blood loss.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Three charged in GV home invasion

GOLDEN VALLEY – On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 4:47 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the 600 block of Santa Maria Rd. in Golden Valley for a reported home invasion. It was reported that three men had come to the residence wearing camouflaged clothing...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
8 News Now

Man rescued from Jeep due to flooding near Kingman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was no small task for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office when it came to a swift water rescue on Friday. The driver of a Jeep found himself stuck in the wash south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, Arizona. In the photos posted on the agency’s […]
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yucca, AZ
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
12news.com

3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
zachnews.net

Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle occurred on Friday, August 12th, 2022 along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Ketchner found guilty again￼

KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
KINGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
Mohave Daily News

City making room for howitzer

BULLHEAD CITY — It will take a lot of room to wheel a retired U.S. Army howitzer into Bullhead City’s Arizona Veterans Memorial Park. And it’s taking a lot of work to make that room available. “We have been busy this week clearing a path for the...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Iconic Lake Havasu City Event Passes Half-Century Mark

The 51st London Bridge Days Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, on McCulloch Boulevard. The Parade Committee announced this year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake.”. Residents can break out their beachballs, water skis and beach blankets. All entries will be judged...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Cavallaro: Close the caddisfly condos

BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Cavallaro issued a plea to all Bullhead City and Laughlin residents who live along the Colorado River. “Take advantage of the opportunity to clean off your boat docks and riverfront property,” Cavallaro, manager of the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District and the municipal entomologist, said.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.

Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thestandardnewspaper.online

Pound of meth seized

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT/245 PM MST/. * At 144 PM PDT/144 PM MST/, a line of severe thunderstorms was located 9 miles west of Temple Bar Campground, or 20 miles east of Boulder City, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph gusts at Lake Mead resulting in high crests and hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees as well as to small craft. Hazardous boating conditions expected. * Locations impacted include Boulder Beach, Callville Bay Campground, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, South Cove, Meadview, Hoover Dam and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
zachnews.net

Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.

Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Ribbon Cutting for Metcalfe Park Rock-Climbing Equipment

The City of Kingman would like to invite the community to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new rock-climbing equipment at Metcalfe Park Friday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W. Beale & Grandview. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said, “This project began in April...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Widow, widower’s group forming

On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
KINGMAN, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy