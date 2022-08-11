Read full article on original website
Knoxville Notes: Gravel’s Bitter Pill
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — David Gravel drove a race good enough to win the 61st Knoxville Nationals Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. The problem was Donny Schatz drove a better one. Gravel, the 2019 Nationals winner, took the lead at the start of the second segment and drove away from...
Breaking Down The Knoxville Nationals Field
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — No driver from Iowa has ever won the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals. But Iowa driver Austin McCarl starts on the pole for Saturday night’s 61st annual event at the legendary Knoxville Raceway located on the Marion County Fairgrounds. McCarl, the son of seven-time Knoxville...
Emotional Schatz Gets No. 11 At Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — They booed no more. For decades it seems the crowd during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway booed Donny Schatz. Late in Saturday night’s 61st running of the annual event, those boos became emphatic cheers as the 10-time World of Outlaws champion made a late charge to win the most-prestigious event in all of sprint car racing for the 11th time.
Big Night for Ford, TSR & Donny Schatz
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — For the past three World of Outlaws seasons, Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart Racing have struggled with consistency and results as they developed the new Ford Performance sprint car engine. Their results have shown. Schatz won only five races in 2020, three last year and had...
An Amazing Week For Shark Racing
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Shark Racing team continues to be a premier testament to what dedication can yield. The driving duo of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen capped a strong week at Knoxville Raceway by putting both cars in the top five of the 61st Knoxville Nationals finale on Saturday night, Schuchart in third and Allen in fifth.
Abreu Gets Third Hard Knox Victory
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Rico Abreu knows a thing or two about Hard Knox. Abreu picked up his third career victory in the Friday night preliminary night event held annually during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. With the victory, Abreu earned the 21st starting position in...
Star-Studded Field For Hard Knox
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — It’s time for the night of racing every competitor in the Knoxville Nationals hopes to avoid — Hard Knox night. Following the two prelims, the top-16 in points have been locked into Saturday’s feature while 17th through 26th will make up the first five rows of the B main. Tim Kaeding secured the final guaranteed B-main position.
Allen Capitalizes On Confidence
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Jacob Allen had already won three World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series features this season, but Friday night’s preliminary victory during the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway may have been his coming out party as race car driver. Allen, who has been...
Phillips’ Dream Comes True
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — As Tasker Phillips signed autographs and took photos with the huge gathering of fans surrounding his pit area Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway, his grin never wavered. The full-time farmer, part-time racer from Pleasantville, Iowa, had just locked into the Knoxville Nationals feature for the first...
