KNOXVILLE, Iowa — They booed no more. For decades it seems the crowd during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway booed Donny Schatz. Late in Saturday night’s 61st running of the annual event, those boos became emphatic cheers as the 10-time World of Outlaws champion made a late charge to win the most-prestigious event in all of sprint car racing for the 11th time.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO