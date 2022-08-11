Read full article on original website
SCSD#1 Ready for Back-to-School
The first day of school for students at SCSD#1, Ranchester and Big Horn, will be on Monday, Aug. 22. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent, talked about back to school in 2022. He said that between the brick-and-mortar schools in the district and the Cowboy State Virtual Academy, (CSVA), there are around 1200 students enrolled in the district, with around 200 enrolled in the CSVA.
Facelift for Ranchester’s “Little Blue School”
This past summer the ‘Little Blue School” in Ranchester received a new coat of white paint and some repairs were done by the Ranchester-Dayton Rotary Club. A little history of the school. In the early 1900s, families living on the upper part of Five Mile Flat were some distance from the Ohlman School, and it was a long ride for the youngsters on horseback. The families decided to build a school closer to where they lived.
