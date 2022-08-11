ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April

(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
Cara Mund collects signatures in Fargo to get on November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bismark native and former Miss America is petitioning for nomination for congress, and today she stopped in Fargo at the West Acres Mall to speak with people and collect signatures. It’s only been a week since Cara Mund announced her mission to get on...
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy. They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday. Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County

(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
