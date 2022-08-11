Read full article on original website
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
When a small-town grocery store closes, the strength of the community takes a hit. Most people sit around and talk about what’s next, but very few take action to create positive change. This week, I visited a brand-new grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota, owned and operated by a farm...
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
‘Everything is crazy expensive’: Food truck owners tackling inflation
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Food Truck Festival is at a new location this year, however many of these small business owners are talking about the impacts they have faced due to inflation. Many of them having to raise their prices. “When we travel, I’ve actually increased...
CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April
(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Cara Mund collects signatures in Fargo to get on November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bismark native and former Miss America is petitioning for nomination for congress, and today she stopped in Fargo at the West Acres Mall to speak with people and collect signatures. It’s only been a week since Cara Mund announced her mission to get on...
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy. They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday. Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black...
North Dakota district no longer reciting pledge at meetings
Nick Archuleta, who heads North Dakota United, the union that includes teachers and other public employees, said even without the Fargo School Board action, he “fully expected at least one school choice bill” when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
