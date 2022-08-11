The Fix with Karen Vaughn: NeNe Leakes appears to drag Andy Cohen amid claim she was blacklisted

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Has Will Smith Ever Asked His Wife Sheree Not To Talk About Him on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Will Smith’s first wife, Sheree, mother of his son, Trey is on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a friend role. She is friends with Garcelle Beauvais. In a recent interview she was asked if Will watches the show and if he has ever asked her to stop talking about anything pertaining to him.. That’s a lil messy. How are you and Garcelle friends and you didn’t know that? S ource: https://www.etonline.com/sheree-zampino-on-being-hesitant-to-join-rhobh-and-all-those-social-media-rumors-exclusive-188816

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says He Is ‘Pulling’ for Will Smith After Public Apology to Chris Rock. Speaking of Will Smith, Oscar award producer Will Packer said he is ‘pulling for Will Smith’ Source : https://www.etonline.com/oscars-producer-will-packer-reacts-to-will-smiths-slap-apology-im-pulling-for-him-exclusive-188800

Trevor Noah Equates Donald Trump to Steve Harvey. Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah wants to know if Donald Trump and Steve Harvey have more hours in a day than he does.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZFd8j16MAs&t=3s

NeNe Leakes appears to drag Andy Cohen amid claim she was blacklisted. In a series of scathing messages posted to Twitter yesterday, NeNe Leakes appears to accuse Andy Cohen of abusing her and “stopping” her from working. She tweeted, “I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them. He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.” Nene added, “I want to release these voice recordings so bad”\

Source : https://pagesix.com/2022/08/10/nene-leakes-appears-to-drag-andy-cohen-bravo-on-twitter/