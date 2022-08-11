Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
The Hockey Writers
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
The Hockey Writers
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season
As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
deseret.com
A Little League player hit a homer wearing work gloves. Then, he went viral
Aydin Jeffress’ home run in his team’s first game of the Little League regionals may not have secured a victory, but it did make him the star of one of the tournament’s most viral moments. The internet can’t stop talking about the Wyoming kid’s unique gloves, which...
thecomeback.com
MLB world loves emotion of rookie after long awaited call-up
Wynton Bernard was always a longshot to get to Major League Baseball. In 2012, he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the MLB Draft. His journey from there was anything but smooth. But on Friday, Bernard, now with the Colorado Rockies, completed his long path to the majors.
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has apparently parlayed his good showing as a color commentator for the USFL into a coveted gig for NBC. He’ll now be NBC’s Notre Dame analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth. Garrett’s name came...
Wyoming LLWS Player Wears Ranch Work Gloves To Bat, Immediately Hits A Moonshot Home Run
The Little League World Series is an American tradition like no other. Growing up in Pennsylvania, about an hour from where the finals are held, certainly makes this even more special to me, but there’s nothing quite as awesome as kids from around the world getting together to compete in America’s pastime.
Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only...
thecomeback.com
NFL referees calling one particular penalty more often
Over the offseason, the NFL asked its officials to focus more on illegal contact penalties this season. And after just one week of preseason action, it’s becoming clear we’re going to see a lot more called this NFL football season. NFL officials only threw 36 flags for illegal...
NFL・
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP
Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Senators, Flames, Bruins, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, J.T. Miller speaks about his negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks and the likelihood the team trades him. Meanwhile, was part of the reason Alex DeBrincat got traded because he wasn’t willing to sign long-term with the Chicago Blackhawks? Could the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames be talking about a trade that would see an old Bruin return? Finally, why aren’t the New York Islanders likely to trade Josh Bailey, despite rumors he’d be the player to go if Nazem Kadri signs?
Sixers viewed as team trending upward after big offseason moves
The Philadelphia 76ers worked very quickly in the 2022 offseason as they made a trade on draft night acquiring De’Anthony Melton to add to their depth. They then got some help from James Harden opting out of his deal in order to have money to sign PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Trevelin Queen in free agency.
CBS Sports
Lynx honor legendary center Sylvia Fowles after her final regular season home game
Friday night's meeting between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm wasn't much of a game, but despite the Storm leading by double digits nearly the entire way en route to a 96-69 win, not a single person inside Target Center left early. The result was important, especially with the Lynx in a tight playoff race, but it didn't mean anywhere near as much as the post-game celebration of Sylvia Fowles.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL preseason: Field for one NFL stadium criticized for embarrassing conditions
NFL preseason action is back with a number of teams hitting the field on Saturday. Unfortunately, two teams in Week 1 will battle it out on a field that is in ugly shape, to say the least. One of the first games on Saturday is between the Kansas City Chiefs...
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol did not impress in the franchise's inaugural season.
Elton John concert leaves Soldier Field turf in rotten shape
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field to open the preseason on Saturday. The turf looked more like a golf course after a 72-hole tournament. To say there were divots would be kind. Place the blame on Elton John if you are looking for a fall guy.
