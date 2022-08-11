ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

The Hockey Writers

3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct

The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons

The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season

As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

MLB world loves emotion of rookie after long awaited call-up

Wynton Bernard was always a longshot to get to Major League Baseball. In 2012, he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the MLB Draft. His journey from there was anything but smooth. But on Friday, Bernard, now with the Colorado Rockies, completed his long path to the majors.
DENVER, CO
George Floyd
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Garrett news

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has apparently parlayed his good showing as a color commentator for the USFL into a coveted gig for NBC. He’ll now be NBC’s Notre Dame analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth. Garrett’s name came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

NFL referees calling one particular penalty more often

Over the offseason, the NFL asked its officials to focus more on illegal contact penalties this season. And after just one week of preseason action, it’s becoming clear we’re going to see a lot more called this NFL football season. NFL officials only threw 36 flags for illegal...
NFL
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP

Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Senators, Flames, Bruins, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, J.T. Miller speaks about his negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks and the likelihood the team trades him. Meanwhile, was part of the reason Alex DeBrincat got traded because he wasn’t willing to sign long-term with the Chicago Blackhawks? Could the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames be talking about a trade that would see an old Bruin return? Finally, why aren’t the New York Islanders likely to trade Josh Bailey, despite rumors he’d be the player to go if Nazem Kadri signs?
NHL
CBS Sports

Lynx honor legendary center Sylvia Fowles after her final regular season home game

Friday night's meeting between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm wasn't much of a game, but despite the Storm leading by double digits nearly the entire way en route to a 96-69 win, not a single person inside Target Center left early. The result was important, especially with the Lynx in a tight playoff race, but it didn't mean anywhere near as much as the post-game celebration of Sylvia Fowles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
CHICAGO, IL

