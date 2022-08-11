Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River this morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the northbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
ncwlife.com
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations remain in place as fires spread in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two wildfires caused by lightning strikes in Chelan County have grown significantly in size since they ignited Friday, about 14 miles northwest of Plain. The White River Fire and Irving Peak Fire are among the 13 fires that sparked in Friday's thunderstorm in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
kpq.com
What Happened on Friday Night?
In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire
CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Small Fire Near Rimrock Lake Caused by Escaped Campfire; Officials Ask People to Follow Campfire Ban
Firefighters responded to small fires near Rimrock Lake and Thorp Mountain on Friday, and officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest asked people to obey a ban on campfires. An escaped campfire turned into a fire that was 1/10th of an acre south of Rimrock Lake on the Naches Ranger District on Friday night, according to a news release.
ifiberone.com
One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Okanogan County
PATEROS — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 153 in Okanogan County left one person dead and another person injured. Tao L. Stettler, a 39-year-old Pateros man was driving a Ford Eclipse south on SR 153, just west of Pateros, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Ford F-250, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Truck driver injured in crash on SR 17 south of Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A semi-truck driver was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 about five miles south of Moses Lake. Armando I. Burboa Ramirez, 40, was driving a semi south on Road N Southeast when he drove off the road at the Road 2 Southeast intersection, according to the state patrol.
kpq.com
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
ifiberone.com
Lightning sparks about a dozen small fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — Recent lightning strikes sparked about a dozen new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Forest Service officials say most of the fires are less than an acre, with the largest fire estimated at 45 acres. As of Friday morning, three fires have been confirmed in the Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
Fire swells to "roughly" 1,000 acres east of Waterville; level 2 evacuation issued
WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2. Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 12th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A Cashmere city councilmember has awaited trial for three years on a felony charge of stalking his former spouse; now he’s entered a plea. It’s Day 2 for fires burning above Lake Wenatchee after thunderstorms ignited the dry forestlands early yesterday, and low-level evacuations notices have gone out for residents of one area. Meanwhile, another major blaze in rural Douglas County is getting close to full containment.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a car attempting to pass other vehicles. Phlym Anthony Gayan, a 49-year-old California man, was driving a 2021 Infiniti Q50 west on Highway 2 when he was attempting to pass and collided with a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle heading eastbound, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
Comments / 0