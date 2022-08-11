ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, WA

ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River this morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the northbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire

Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
WENATCHEE, WA
KREM2

Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

What Happened on Friday Night?

In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire

CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CLE ELUM, WA
Waterville, WA
ifiberone.com

One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Okanogan County

PATEROS — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 153 in Okanogan County left one person dead and another person injured. Tao L. Stettler, a 39-year-old Pateros man was driving a Ford Eclipse south on SR 153, just west of Pateros, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Ford F-250, according to the Washington State Patrol.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash

DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County

MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Truck driver injured in crash on SR 17 south of Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A semi-truck driver was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 about five miles south of Moses Lake. Armando I. Burboa Ramirez, 40, was driving a semi south on Road N Southeast when he drove off the road at the Road 2 Southeast intersection, according to the state patrol.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames

A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
MANSFIELD, WA
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 12th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A Cashmere city councilmember has awaited trial for three years on a felony charge of stalking his former spouse; now he’s entered a plea. It’s Day 2 for fires burning above Lake Wenatchee after thunderstorms ignited the dry forestlands early yesterday, and low-level evacuations notices have gone out for residents of one area. Meanwhile, another major blaze in rural Douglas County is getting close to full containment.
CASHMERE, WA
ifiberone.com

Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a car attempting to pass other vehicles. Phlym Anthony Gayan, a 49-year-old California man, was driving a 2021 Infiniti Q50 west on Highway 2 when he was attempting to pass and collided with a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle heading eastbound, according to the Washington State Patrol.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire burning near Waterville

WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

