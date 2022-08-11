Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fargounderground.com
Live + Local Concert Series
H2M is happy to have the second “Live & Local” concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2022. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, the primary goal of this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Food Truck Festival
The mid-August classic returns for its 9th year. New home starting this year will be the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 20 Food Truck vendors, non-food vendors, corgi races, eating challenges, daily Food Truck competitions, kid’s inflatables, and fun!. Follow this page for an updated Festival schedule!. Admission is $3,...
DL-Online
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
When a small-town grocery store closes, the strength of the community takes a hit. Most people sit around and talk about what’s next, but very few take action to create positive change. This week, I visited a brand-new grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota, owned and operated by a farm...
fargounderground.com
Jasper Hotel’s Music at The Square – Free Concert!
Jasper Hotel and Broadway Square have partnered to bring you a night of free, live music at The Square! On August 11th, experience Space Monkey Mafia – a new take on high-powered, horn-driven rock. Quickly earning a reputation for their energetic and danceable live performances, this band showed an immediate eagerness to get in the van and bring their music to as many ears as possible and their next stop is Fargo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April
(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
arizonasuntimes.com
North Dakota School Board Drops Pledge of Allegiance
On Tuesday, a school board in North Dakota voted overwhelmingly to abandon the sacred tradition of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, claiming that the Pledge doesn’t align with the district’s values. As reported by the New York Post, the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 to cancel the Pledge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
‘Everything is crazy expensive’: Food truck owners tackling inflation
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Food Truck Festival is at a new location this year, however many of these small business owners are talking about the impacts they have faced due to inflation. Many of them having to raise their prices. “When we travel, I’ve actually increased...
kvrr.com
Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
valleynewslive.com
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
wdayradionow.com
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
valleynewslive.com
Family displaced after Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
Comments / 0