Milwaukee Bucks Reveal "Classic Edition" Uniforms For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks have released what their “Classic Edition” uniforms will look like for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the latest NBA team to release one of their alternate jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday, as their new “Classic Edition” jerseys will feature the team’s iconic purple and green worn during the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

Called the “Light It Up” jerseys, the Bucks will wear this alternate uniform in rotation with their other uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

When the Bucks originally wore these purple and green uniforms, the stars of the team were Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell, who formed Milwaukee’s “Big Three” at the time.

Finishing the 2000-01 season with a 52-30 record, their most wins since Milwaukee won 57 games during the 1985-86 season with Hall-of-Famer Sidney Moncrief, Allen, Robinson and Cassell helped the Bucks reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since that 1985-86 season.

The Bucks ultimately fell short of their goal of reaching the NBA Finals in seven games to the Philadelphia 76ers and Allen Iverson.

While they had some down years in the late 2000’s and early 2010’s, having their worst season in franchise history during the 2013-14 season by winning just 15 games, the Milwaukee Bucks have really turned themselves into a juggernaut in the Eastern Conference over the last couple of seasons.

Led by six-time All-Star, two-time league MVP and future Hall-of-Famer Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have put together six consecutive winning seasons and they won their first title in 50 years in 2021.

Coming off a year in which injuries prevented Milwaukee from having a chance to defend their title in the playoffs, Antetokounmpo and Co. have their sights set on the NBA Finals yet again.

Almost everyone from the 2021-22 roster is back for the 2022-23 season and the Bucks also brought in veteran Joe Ingles and rookie MarJon Beauchamp this offseason.

As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor, the Milwaukee Bucks will have a chance to win a title and they could possibly do so this season rocking one of the best “classic” uniforms in the league.

