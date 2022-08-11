ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure

The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Morten Andersen
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Pickett's game-winning drive helps Steelers beat Seahawks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback. Roethlisberger guided the franchise for 18 seasons and led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances. Pickett, the former University of Pittsburgh standout, played the second half and finished 13 of 15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Pickett was sacked, forcing a turnover on downs, but had a chance to win the game when Pittsburgh’s Mark Robinson sacked Seattle’s Drew Lock and forced a fumble on the next play.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2012 Nfl Draft#Panthers#Vikings#American Football#Nfl Network
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Azeez Ojulari is now ready to follow up his promising rookie season. The Giants pass rusher returned to the practice field on Sunday after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced. Ojulari had been on the NFI list with a hamstring injury since camp opened on July 26.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jerry Dipoto’s 10 best trades with the M’s

Now in his seventh season with the Seattle Mariners, “Trader” Jerry Dipoto has made over 150 since becoming the Mariners’ GM. These are his 10 best trades. On September 28th, 2015, the Seattle Mariners hired transaction-happy former Angels General Manager Jerry Dipoto to their front office. After spending four tumultuous years with Los Angeles and one month in Boston, Dipoto found a home in Seattle. It’s been nearly seven years, and much has changed during his tenure.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana left on Seattle's bench on Saturday

Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Santana will rest on Saturday evening after Mitch Haniger was picked as Seattle's designated hitter and Sam Haggerty was aligned in right field. According to Baseball Savant on 246 batted balls this season, Santana...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy