QB Controversy? Despite Mistake Lock Outshines Smith In Seahawks Preseason Debut
Drew Lock made his case to be the starter in his Seahawks preseason debut
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance vs Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut. Pickett needed this game.
Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Working With Pete Carroll on Secondary
Sherman attended Seattle's mock game and discussed the secondary with Carroll.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
NFL
Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
NFL
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Friday. In accordance with CDC guidelines, Cousins must isolate for at least five days before returning to the team. Cousins' symptoms are minimal,...
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
NFL
Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'
Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Pickett's game-winning drive helps Steelers beat Seahawks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback. Roethlisberger guided the franchise for 18 seasons and led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances. Pickett, the former University of Pittsburgh standout, played the second half and finished 13 of 15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Pickett was sacked, forcing a turnover on downs, but had a chance to win the game when Pittsburgh’s Mark Robinson sacked Seattle’s Drew Lock and forced a fumble on the next play.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14
Azeez Ojulari is now ready to follow up his promising rookie season. The Giants pass rusher returned to the practice field on Sunday after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced. Ojulari had been on the NFI list with a hamstring injury since camp opened on July 26.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jerry Dipoto’s 10 best trades with the M’s
Now in his seventh season with the Seattle Mariners, “Trader” Jerry Dipoto has made over 150 since becoming the Mariners’ GM. These are his 10 best trades. On September 28th, 2015, the Seattle Mariners hired transaction-happy former Angels General Manager Jerry Dipoto to their front office. After spending four tumultuous years with Los Angeles and one month in Boston, Dipoto found a home in Seattle. It’s been nearly seven years, and much has changed during his tenure.
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana left on Seattle's bench on Saturday
Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Santana will rest on Saturday evening after Mitch Haniger was picked as Seattle's designated hitter and Sam Haggerty was aligned in right field. According to Baseball Savant on 246 batted balls this season, Santana...
