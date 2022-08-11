(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a crash near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Patrick Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota; and a Chevy Silverado, driven by Nathaniel Becker, 19, of Little Falls, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 108 near Pelican Rapids when the two crash. The Jeep reportedly signaled to turn and go south on Bur Oak Hills when the two vehicles collided and rolled into ditch.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO