Red Sox vs. Yankees live stream: How to watch series finale at Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox cannot afford to lose too many more games if they're going to secure one of the three wild card playoff spots in the American League. The Red Sox entered Sunday 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card berth. Including the Rays, there are four teams ahead of the Red Sox in the race for that postseason spot.
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story
Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
Phillies promote top pitching prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to Double A
NEW YORK – The Phillies have their top three pitching prospects on the same staff again. Mick Abel and Andrew Painter have both been promoted from High Class A Jersey Shore to Double A Reading, director of player development Preston Mattingly said Sunday. “It’s just a testament to the...
Phils pull out thriller in New York thanks to Vierling’s throw
NEW YORK – This was tight, edge-of-your-seat, playoff-atmosphere baseball, the kind the Phillies hope to be playing in October. Not only did the Phils gain some valuable postseason-like experience Friday night. They won a big ballgame thanks to their pitching, their defense and a couple of huge RBIs from Alec Bohm.
Pence hilariously changes mind on Giants' pursuit of Ohtani
If the Giants want to challenge for the National League West title consistently, inserting a superstar into their lineup will help them go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. After the Washington Nationals dealt Juan Soto to the Padres, the Giants swung and missed on another...
Giants '12 champs return for bittersweet reunion at Oracle
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants turned back the clock before Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, honoring the 2012 World Series team. Bruce Bochy made sure to pull out some of his favorite sayings from that incredible run through October, smiling as he reminisced about his "cockroaches." "They wouldn't...
Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
Pence's perfect two-word phrase sums up Giants' 2012 WS run
Nearly a decade has passed since the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 World Series. Most of the players from that team will reunite on Saturday to celebrate the accomplishment before San Francisco's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park. Outfielder Hunter Pence, who was acquired ahead...
