Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fargounderground.com
Jasper Hotel’s Music at The Square – Free Concert!
Jasper Hotel and Broadway Square have partnered to bring you a night of free, live music at The Square! On August 11th, experience Space Monkey Mafia – a new take on high-powered, horn-driven rock. Quickly earning a reputation for their energetic and danceable live performances, this band showed an immediate eagerness to get in the van and bring their music to as many ears as possible and their next stop is Fargo.
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Food Truck Festival
The mid-August classic returns for its 9th year. New home starting this year will be the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 20 Food Truck vendors, non-food vendors, corgi races, eating challenges, daily Food Truck competitions, kid’s inflatables, and fun!. Follow this page for an updated Festival schedule!. Admission is $3,...
fargounderground.com
Live + Local Concert Series
H2M is happy to have the second “Live & Local” concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2022. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, the primary goal of this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
valleynewslive.com
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo. Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North. Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived. He was later...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
fargounderground.com
14th Annual Celebrity Dinner & Auction
The 14th Annual Celebrity Dinner & Auction is the Fargo Air Museum’s annual fundraiser. The Fargo Air Museum is proud to announce its “celebrity” plane for 2022 is the F-101B Voodoo. This is in honor of the North Dakota Air National Guard winning the 1970 & 1972 U.S. Air Force Aerial Gunnery Competition in the F-101B Voodoo under the direction of Major General Alexander “Mac” Macdonald (ret.). “Salute to a Winning Legacy” will be our theme, acknowledging the incredible efforts of the North Dakota Air National Guard.
RELATED PEOPLE
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy. They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday. Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
kfgo.com
Sunday fire causes heavy damage to south Fargo house
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire caused heavy damage to a home at 1442 11th Avenue South in Fargo Sunday. Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire shortly after 9 a.m. and found everyone out and flames showing on the front of the house on both the first and second floors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
wdayradionow.com
Lane closures to slow traffic on Main Avenue in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
valleynewslive.com
Family displaced after Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
kvrr.com
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
kfgo.com
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
kvrr.com
Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
Comments / 0