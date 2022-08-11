ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Fall Semester Opens with FDOC at UNC

Today is FDOC, the first day of class for UNC students as the fall semester begins in Chapel Hill. On Monday, new students will line up for that traditional sip at the Old Well. Sunday, they were in the Smith Center for the annual new student convocation, where they heard from UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Scheduling Two-Game Series with UConn

The most successful program in the history of women’s college basketball wants the Tar Heels. According to UNC head coach Courtney Banghart, Carolina and the Connecticut Huskies will play a two-game series starting next season. Banghart made the announcement on The Tar Heel Show, hosted by “British Tar Heel” George Harmer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Commit Tamarcus Cooley Manhandles Pinecrest in Scrimmage

2023 3-Star NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley (ATH) kicked off his Senior season at Rolesville on Wednesday night, as the Rams faced off against Pinecrest in a preseason scrimmage. Whether it was on the offensive side of the ball, or the defensive side of the ball, Cooley was leaving his opponent on the ground in a violent fashion.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
wfmynews2.com

Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!. Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19. The games to vote for include:. Dudley vs. Page.
GREENSBORO, NC
packinsider.com

Raleigh native, 2023 4-star guard, Silas Demary Jr is considering NC State

Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Swarm to hold open tryouts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Swarm will be holding open tryouts in the month of September, the team announced on Twitter on Friday. The Swarm are the official G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at The Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The tryouts will take place on Saturday, […]
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus and P-Valley Series Star J. Alphonse Nicholson to Open 2022 Rock the Lyceum on Aug. 16

The North Carolina Central University Rock the Lyceum lecture series returns for the 2022-2023 academic year with Eagle alumnus and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events welcoming students to campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the event hall of the NCCU Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.   
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

The Unclear Endgame of StartUP Siler

From Ben Rappaport and Bill Horner III, Chatham News + Record. StartUP Siler, the mysterious philanthropic organization which has promised, among other things, to tackle Siler City’s drug and crime woes and invest $100 million in a housing loan fund, promised in an announcement on Twitter to open its doors this week “to varies (sic) media outlets from across the state and country” to give “an intimate look at the inner works” of the organization.
SILER CITY, NC

