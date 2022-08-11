Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
UNC running back British Brooks out for season; Tar Heels lose another starter to injury
Brooks was poised for a breakout season after he led the Tar Heels in rushing in UNC’s final three games last season — including a career-high 124 yards against N.C. State.
chapelboro.com
Fall Semester Opens with FDOC at UNC
Today is FDOC, the first day of class for UNC students as the fall semester begins in Chapel Hill. On Monday, new students will line up for that traditional sip at the Old Well. Sunday, they were in the Smith Center for the annual new student convocation, where they heard from UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Scheduling Two-Game Series with UConn
The most successful program in the history of women’s college basketball wants the Tar Heels. According to UNC head coach Courtney Banghart, Carolina and the Connecticut Huskies will play a two-game series starting next season. Banghart made the announcement on The Tar Heel Show, hosted by “British Tar Heel” George Harmer.
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Commit Tamarcus Cooley Manhandles Pinecrest in Scrimmage
2023 3-Star NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley (ATH) kicked off his Senior season at Rolesville on Wednesday night, as the Rams faced off against Pinecrest in a preseason scrimmage. Whether it was on the offensive side of the ball, or the defensive side of the ball, Cooley was leaving his opponent on the ground in a violent fashion.
NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
packinsider.com
Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt take over NC State’s Instagram for the Day
A couple of days ago, Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt were handed the camera to show State fans just what gameday is like through the player’s eyes. The guys chronicle a day in the Bahamas as they participate in walkthroughs, downtime at the hotel and pregame shootaround.
wfmynews2.com
Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!. Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19. The games to vote for include:. Dudley vs. Page.
packinsider.com
Raleigh native, 2023 4-star guard, Silas Demary Jr is considering NC State
Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.
Aggies returning to campus with nearly 1,800 students moving into Aggie Apartment Life student community housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young boy who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. FOX8 has followed Logan’s journey over the years. His mother said his disease never defined him, […]
Greensboro Swarm to hold open tryouts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Swarm will be holding open tryouts in the month of September, the team announced on Twitter on Friday. The Swarm are the official G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at The Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The tryouts will take place on Saturday, […]
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
UNC honors life of civil rights advocate killed on campus in 1970 with memorial
UNC Chapel Hill honors the life of a Black man killed on campus in a racist attack in 1970.
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus and P-Valley Series Star J. Alphonse Nicholson to Open 2022 Rock the Lyceum on Aug. 16
The North Carolina Central University Rock the Lyceum lecture series returns for the 2022-2023 academic year with Eagle alumnus and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events welcoming students to campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the event hall of the NCCU Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
chapelboro.com
Greensboro Publishes ‘Year One’ Report on Its 1,4-Dioxane Chemical Discharges
The city of Greensboro published a Special Order by Consent Year One report in June, coming in the wake of yet another accidental discharge of 1,4 Dioxane — the third since June 2021 — into the Haw River, Pittsboro’s drinking water source. The 34-page document, spanning May...
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
chapelboro.com
The Unclear Endgame of StartUP Siler
From Ben Rappaport and Bill Horner III, Chatham News + Record. StartUP Siler, the mysterious philanthropic organization which has promised, among other things, to tackle Siler City’s drug and crime woes and invest $100 million in a housing loan fund, promised in an announcement on Twitter to open its doors this week “to varies (sic) media outlets from across the state and country” to give “an intimate look at the inner works” of the organization.
