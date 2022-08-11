Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
digitalspy.com
Unpopular soap couples that you liked
Emmerdale Laurel & Marlon - Obviously Ashley was the love of her life but I thought Marlon was a fantastic and supporting husband to Laurel. EastEnders Kush & Denise - I definitely preferred the Whitney dynamic but it was all too rushed. I like how Kush & Denise never spoke badly about each other and just both decided that they fell out in love but remained friends afterwards.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
digitalspy.com
Marriage BBC1
New drama starring Sean Bean & Nicola Walker. I'm a fan of both of them so have a good feeling about it. From the writer of Mum. I didn't enjoy that and I'm struggling to get into this so far. Hope it'll pick up before the hour is up. Posts:...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Strictly: A Chit Chat- Series 3
Yes, after a year away, our own chat show about Strictly is back!. For those of you who haven't been around for this- every episode we have an anchor (usually myself, although Izzie & Danny have stepped in before) and three panellists to discuss the goings on of Strictly! This can be from analysing the dances to talking about past performances to discussing what we'd do on Strictly too.
digitalspy.com
EE - Mystery woman at Averys funeral
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/g40804131/eastenders-spoiler-pictures-lewis-revenge/. Anyone know what that woman wants with Patrick? New lover? New daughter?. It could be absolutely nothing. But Nina turned up just as a GP and Ravi a cellmate as Phils and suddenly they are more significant. So theres a chance theres more to this than we know. Nope,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street Returning Character?
Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
digitalspy.com
Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh dies, aged 41
Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh has sadly died at the age of 41, it has been confirmed. The singer came third on the first series of the original ITV talent show, behind winner Will Young and runner-up Gareth Gates. He released chart-topping single 'Colourblind' and two albums, before making a successful transition to West End leading man, starring in shows like Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Funny Girl and Gone with the Wind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 16/08/22: Come out from under the stairs and meet your new sister!
Welcome to your Tuesday night feast of fun and filth. Not sure this deserves our loyalty. Billy and Dawn were thrilled to hear that Social Services had decided to let young Clemmie live with them. Clemmie is the daughter of Dawn’s drug addict friend Beth who died from a drugs overdose a few weeks ago. Dawn was shocked to find her sleeping in a dog bed surrounded by drug users!
digitalspy.com
Corrie 15/08/22: A Shock Announcement
Are you looking forward to the return of Gabrielle Glaister (not as Debs Brownlow)?. Yes- liked her in Brookside and / or as Debs Brownlow or in other things. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Disappointing night for Corrie...
digitalspy.com
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's James Haskell welcomes first baby with Chloe Madeley
I'm a Celebrity's James Haskell has welcomed his first baby with former Dancing on Ice contestant Chloe Madeley. The couple shared the news that they have welcomed their baby daughter via OK! along with a short statement. “We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
digitalspy.com
Will there be an ITV Super Soap week this year
As we know Emmerdale is doing a storm for their 50th anniversary celebrations, but do we know if Corrie has anything in the pipeline for October? Or will it just be normal in Corrie with characters doing their everyday lives?. Posts: 4,462. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 22:57 #2.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders is lining up a shock collapse for Amy Mitchell in new story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy makes a big mistake in upcoming EastEnders scenes that will air next week when she makes a foolish decision while trying to impress Denzel – winding up in the hospital as a result. The drama unfolds when the teens head to Denise’s birthday party, and...
This Tennessee Photographer Tricked People Into Thinking She Took Engagement Photos In Italy, When It Was Really An Olive Garden
"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement session but live In Tennessee..."
digitalspy.com
Stanleypants
My sisters dog, Stan, who I was incredibly close to - and he to me (like he was my own), who I have known for ten years of his life I have just learned has died at the vets a couple of hours ago at the age of thirteen. He...
PETS・
digitalspy.com
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self
Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
digitalspy.com
Red Rose - BBC Three/iPlayer
Has anyone watched the new BBC Three teen thriller that was put up on iPlayer today? It's called Red Rose, and it's about a group of teenagers in Bolton who are invited to download a mysterious app called Red Rose. I just watched the first three episodes and it's sooo...
You Probably Thought These 14 Iconic '00s Musicians Had Retired, But They're Actually Thriving Today
I really have been missing them like candy.
Comments / 0