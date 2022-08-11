ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What Time Will ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNT6A_0hDjxFjk00

There’s no shortage of exciting content coming to Netflix this month. The streamer’s hotly anticipated fantasy drama The Sandman dropped on August 5, Jamie Foxx’s vampire comedy Day Shift premieres August 12, the Lili Reinhart-led romantic comedy Look Both Ways, a film presumably about proper street-crossing etiquette, debuts on August 17, and last but not least, the third season of Never Have I Ever is less than 24 hours away!

Per Netflix, the new season follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school, while also navigating new romantic relationships. What time will Never Have I Ever Season 3 be on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN WILL NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 BE ON NETFLIX?

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever premieres Friday, August 12, 2022 on Netflix.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3?

The third season of Never Have I Ever consists of ten episodes.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so Never Have I Ever Season 3 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Friday, August 12. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 4 OF NEVER HAVE I EVER?

You bet! Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Have I Ever#Etiquette#Standard Time#Comedy
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Angus Cloud on How Long ‘Euphoria’ Will Last: Sam Levinson Is “Not Gonna Drag it on Like ‘Lost’”

Euphoria star Angus Cloud is the latest actor to break out from the HBO drama. Known for his deadpan mannerisms (both on and off-screen), Cloud’s character Fezco has easily become a fan favorite. But regarding the highly-anticipated third season, he is staying mum. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Levinson, Emmy-nominated Euphoria follows a 17-year-old drug addict, Rue (Zendaya), and the scandalous lives of those around her. Season 2, which aired its last episode on Feb. 27, ended on a huge cliffhanger, leaving many questions unanswered — especially for Cloud’s character. Regarding the future of the show, Cloud told Variety he hasn’t seen any...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy