There’s no shortage of exciting content coming to Netflix this month. The streamer’s hotly anticipated fantasy drama The Sandman dropped on August 5, Jamie Foxx’s vampire comedy Day Shift premieres August 12, the Lili Reinhart-led romantic comedy Look Both Ways, a film presumably about proper street-crossing etiquette, debuts on August 17, and last but not least, the third season of Never Have I Ever is less than 24 hours away!

Per Netflix, the new season follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school, while also navigating new romantic relationships. What time will Never Have I Ever Season 3 be on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN WILL NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 BE ON NETFLIX?

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever premieres Friday, August 12, 2022 on Netflix.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3?

The third season of Never Have I Ever consists of ten episodes.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so Never Have I Ever Season 3 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Friday, August 12. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 4 OF NEVER HAVE I EVER?

You bet! Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season.