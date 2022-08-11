ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Ambrose Joins ‘Yellowjackets’ as Adult Van

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
After nearly getting burned alive in a plane crash and mauled within an inch of her life by a wolf, Van has persevered her way into adulthood on Yellowjackets. The series has cast Lauren Ambrose to play the adult version of Vanessa Palmer, who is portrayed by Liv Hewson in Season 1 of the Showtime teen cannibal (?) drama.

Both Ambrose and Hewson will be series regulars in Season 2, which will begin filming later this month in Vancouver, Showtime announced in a press release today.

Ambrose’s casting announcement answers one of the many burning questions the Yellowjackets fandom has been asking ever since that crazy Season 1 finale. While we still don’t know who is sending out those mysterious postcards or what Adam’s real identity is, at least we know one more of the soccer players makes it out of the wilderness.

We can now add Van to a list of adult survivors, which currently includes Misty (Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci), Shauna (Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress) and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis).

The Season 1 finale also revealed that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has also survived as an adult, but her casting has not been publicly revealed just yet — although Yellowjackets creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told The Wrap they have cast an actress to play adult Lottie.

The co-creators also shared with The Wrap when we can expect to see the second season of Yellowjackets, with Lyle telling the outlet, “We’re looking into the first quarter of 2023. We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we’ll be airing sometime shortly after that.”

In the meantime, we’ll be eagerly awaiting that Lottie casting news, and any other crumbs the Yellowjackets creators are willing to drop ahead of Season 2.

