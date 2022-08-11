Reports surfaced in 2018 that Bryce Dallas Howard was making $8 million to Chris Pratt’s $10 million for their work on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” but Howard revealed in a new interview with Insider that she was actually being paid “so much less” on the “Jurassic World” sequels compared to her male co-star. Howard did not reveal a dollar amount, but she did stress that Pratt worked to correct the situation by ensuring she had pay parity on other “Jurassic World” properties such as video games and theme park rides.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO