Johnny Depp to Direct His First Movie in 25 Years, Al Pacino to Produce

The actor will return behind the camera for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film. More from Variety. Based on Dennis McIntyre’s play...
Bryce Dallas Howard: I Made ‘So Much Less’ Money Than Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels, but He Fought for Pay Equity

Reports surfaced in 2018 that Bryce Dallas Howard was making $8 million to Chris Pratt’s $10 million for their work on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” but Howard revealed in a new interview with Insider that she was actually being paid “so much less” on the “Jurassic World” sequels compared to her male co-star. Howard did not reveal a dollar amount, but she did stress that Pratt worked to correct the situation by ensuring she had pay parity on other “Jurassic World” properties such as video games and theme park rides.
Jeremy Allen White’s Hair Stylist Just Shared the Secret Behind His Lustful Curly Locks on ‘The Bear’

In FX’s buzzy series “The Bear,” Jermey Allen White stars as a culinary prodigy who chooses to take his expertise gleaned at the nation’s top restaurant in the country to a hole-in-the-wall deli to save it from bankruptcy. His portrayal as Carmy, an intense and disgruntled but overall charming chef, was immediately acclaimed for offering an authentically refreshing look at the far-from-glamorous life of the restaurant world.
