Seacoast acquires South Florida bank for $488.6 million; third major addition this year

STUART — The Stuart-based Seacoast Bank is continuing to expand throughout Florida, announcing the purchase of a South Florida bank chain with nine branches this week.

Seacoast is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, with $10.8 billion in assets and $9.2 billion in deposits as of June 30, it said in a statement. It has more than 50 branches through the state, but the acquisition of Professional Bank, once it is final next year, along with other pending additions, will push Seacoast to 80 branches.

Professional operates nine branches across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with deposits of approximately $2.4 billion and loans of $2.0 billion as of June 30.

In the spring, Seacoast acquired Chiefland-based Drummond Community Bank, which will expand Seacoast’s presence into the Ocala and Gainesville markets. Also in the spring, Seacoast bought Miami-based Apollo Bank.

And one year ago, Seacoast snagged Sarasota-based Sabal Palm Bank, Melbourne-based Florida Business Bank, and Legacy Bank of Florida, which operated in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

“Professional Bank will be a strong addition to Seacoast’s breadth of offerings, accelerating our growth strategy and expanding our presence in the attractive South Florida market,” said Charles Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO. “With the combined scale, we will bring to market a larger balance sheet, a greater digital product set and the resources to become South Florida’s most competitive community bank ”

Shaffer said in a phone interview Thursday that Professional Bank “has a digital innovation that’s been very innovative in creating digital products for Professional Bank's customers and bankers, and we expect to use this team at Seacoast to help develop a better digital experience for our customers and help develop products for our bankers to make them more efficient going about doing their daily jobs.”

Based on Seacoast’s closing price of $36.75 per share, as of Aug. 5, 2022, the Professional transaction is valued at approximately $488.6 million.

Adding Apollo Bank’s five branches, Drummond’s 18 and Professional’s nine may boost Seacoast’s presence to more than 80 locations after the three deals close by the end of the first quarter or 2023.

By then, Seacoast’s assets will exceed $16 billion, Shaffer said.

That more than doubles what Seacoast had in June 2021.

Shaffer said Seacoast targeted Florida’s urban areas in its acquisitions and will reach across the state except in the Panhandle.

After the agreement to acquire Apollo Bank, Shaffer said the Miami-Dade market was particularly attractive because it has “benefited from a large amount of corporate relocations and affluency and wealth moving into” that region.

Banks serving the Miami-Dade market held total deposits of $179.2 billion, according to the FDIC’s June 30 annual report. By contrast, the three-county Treasure Coast region had a total of $6.8 billion in deposits among 18 banks.

