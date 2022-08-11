ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Seacoast acquires South Florida bank for $488.6 million; third major addition this year

By Lamaur Stancil and Paul Ivice
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

STUART — The Stuart-based Seacoast Bank is continuing to expand throughout Florida, announcing the purchase of a South Florida bank chain with nine branches this week.

Seacoast is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, with $10.8 billion in assets and $9.2 billion in deposits as of June 30, it said in a statement. It has more than 50 branches through the state, but the acquisition of Professional Bank, once it is final next year, along with other pending additions, will push Seacoast to 80 branches.

More Seacoast acquisitions: Bank makes $173 million acquisition of Drummond Community Bank

More: Think Florida homes are overpriced? These are the 10 most overvalued housing markets

Professional operates nine branches across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with deposits of approximately $2.4 billion and loans of $2.0 billion as of June 30.

In the spring, Seacoast acquired Chiefland-based Drummond Community Bank, which will expand Seacoast’s presence into the Ocala and Gainesville markets. Also in the spring, Seacoast bought Miami-based Apollo Bank.

And one year ago, Seacoast snagged Sarasota-based Sabal Palm Bank, Melbourne-based Florida Business Bank, and Legacy Bank of Florida, which operated in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

“Professional Bank will be a strong addition to Seacoast’s breadth of offerings, accelerating our growth strategy and expanding our presence in the attractive South Florida market,” said Charles Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO. “With the combined scale, we will bring to market a larger balance sheet, a greater digital product set and the resources to become South Florida’s most competitive community bank ”

Shaffer said in a phone interview Thursday that Professional Bank “has a digital innovation that’s been very innovative in creating digital products for Professional Bank's customers and bankers, and we expect to use this team at Seacoast to help develop a better digital experience for our customers and help develop products for our bankers to make them more efficient going about doing their daily jobs.”

Based on Seacoast’s closing price of $36.75 per share, as of Aug. 5, 2022, the Professional transaction is valued at approximately $488.6 million.

Adding Apollo Bank’s five branches, Drummond’s 18 and Professional’s nine may boost Seacoast’s presence to more than 80 locations after the three deals close by the end of the first quarter or 2023.

By then, Seacoast’s assets will exceed $16 billion, Shaffer said.

That more than doubles what Seacoast had in June 2021.

Shaffer said Seacoast targeted Florida’s urban areas in its acquisitions and will reach across the state except in the Panhandle.

After the agreement to acquire Apollo Bank, Shaffer said the Miami-Dade market was particularly attractive because it has “benefited from a large amount of corporate relocations and affluency and wealth moving into” that region.

Banks serving the Miami-Dade market held total deposits of $179.2 billion, according to the FDIC’s June 30 annual report. By contrast, the three-county Treasure Coast region had a total of $6.8 billion in deposits among 18 banks.

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Seacoast acquires South Florida bank for $488.6 million; third major addition this year

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble

So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Stuart, FL
Business
City
Ocala, FL
City
Stuart, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Banking#Seacoast Bank#Professional Bank#Drummond Community Bank#Chiefland#Apollo Bank#Sabal Palm Bank#Florida Business Bank#Legacy Bank Of Florida
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home

Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
click orlando

🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
thefloridapundit.com

Seminole Tribe makes a substantial campaign donation to DeSantis

The Seminole Tribe of Florida donated $1 million to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign committee, according to a recently filed financial report. The Seminole Tribe and the governor had an agreement last year over gaming. The agreement signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is thought to be the country’s largest and...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week

Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
SEBASTIAN, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy