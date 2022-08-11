The Moving Wall visits Owen County

Related
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
Wave 3
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
wbiw.com
The Southbound left lane of State Road 37 is closed due to an accident
JUDAH – The southbound left lane of State Road 37 is currently closed due to a 3-vehicle accident. Traffic is moving in the right lane, but traffic is backed up and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection...
WXYZ
'A hero': Woman dies after going into Indiana creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into an Indiana creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
freedom929.com
CLARK COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Clark County, along Illinois Route 1, near Douglas Road, just north of Marshall. The report indicates that 26 year old Jeremiah T. Boswell from Marshall was northbound on Route 1 in a town and country van when he attempted to turn left into a driveway and crossed the path of a car driven by an unidentified 50 year old woman from Indianapolis, Indiana, who was southbound. Both drivers were taken to a regional hospital with injuries, however the woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Boswell was ticketed for improper lane usage. Route 1 was closed for 3 hours for cleanup.
wbiw.com
State Road 446 in Monroe County shut down Saturday afternoon due to vehicle fire
MONROE COUNTY – A vehicle fire temporarily closed State Road 446 near Rush Ridge Road Saturday afternoon. A truck had caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time firefighters from the Monroe Fire Protection District arrived at the scene. The truck was carrying hay bales in the bed of the vehicle and was pulling a trailer full of hay bales as well.
Autopsy report released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter
On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.
WTHI
Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
Bicyclist dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park
One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Well-known Indianapolis funeral director shot and killed over weekend
A well-known Indianapolis funeral director was shot and killed over the weekend. Police said suspects tried to rob Dixon III outside of his business.
SWAT team called after woman fires gun into air on east side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a […]
Spencer Evening World
