Athens-Clarke to receive a $25 million federal grant for improvements to North Avenue area

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke County is set to receive a $25 million federal grant for downtown infrastructure to help improve the North Avenue area.

The grant will fund upgrades for cyclists, pedestrians and bus riders.

The money comes from a federal grant known as the RAISE grant. Only two such grants were given in Georgia, the other being for the Five Points MARTA station in Atlanta.

The purpose of the grant in Athens is to make street improvements along North Avenue from downtown at the intersection of North Avenue and Willow Street up to the intersection of Freeman Drive and Collins Industrial Boulevard.

The improvements include upgrading 10 bus stops, sidewalks, a shared path for bikes , traffic signals for pedestrians and lighting.

North Avenue will also be resurfaced along with drainage improvements.

“I’ve long said that Georgia needs a home improvement project,” said U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a news release. “The bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Ossoff and I made possible did just that: investing much-needed funding to revitalize our communities. I’m pleased to see federal funding coming to Athens to ensure the city is thriving for years to come.”

Democrat Warnock is currently running for re-election, facing Republican University of Georgia football icon Herschel Walker.

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz said the grant-funded improvements will allow nearby residents greater access to places such as groceries and pharmacies.

“This project will create a permanent benefit to the thousands of families that live along the North Avenue corridor, particularly those for whom safe access to the center of Athens was blocked by complete lack of bicycle or pedestrian facilities across the Highway 10 Loop,” Girtz said in a news release. “Easy access to groceries and pharmacies, along with state resources like the Department of Labor office, will now be provided to these residents.”

Girtz explained how residents in the nearby area may live within walking distance to a grocery store, but because of a lack of access, would need to go into the street if they wanted to walk.

"For people who live on Sunny Hills Drive or Freeman Drive, as the crow flies, they don't live very far from amenities, but it would be unsafe to walk the quarter mile from Sunny Hills Drive to the grocery store that's on North Avenue. ," said Girtz.

Girtz mentioned a bicycle and pedestrian bridge for those residents along with the multi-use bicycle and pedestrian path from downtown to the North Oconee Greenway.

When approaching the North Oconee River, Girtz explained that passersby will see a bridge that he called the "oldest, most-in-need-of-replacement bridges in the county."

That bridge going over the river is also set to be replaced with the grant.

"[The grant} really is going to do a multitude of things that are going to environmentally and socially and economically benefit thousands of families," said Girtz.

The project will be fully funded by the $25 million grant, with no matching funds needed by the Athens local government. The grant-funded project will work in tandem with some of the TSPLOST projects.

"What we're beginning to do is really create this web, this network of connected bike and pedestrian facilities that extend far out into the community," said Girtz.

