milfordmirror.com
Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds
Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Fire on Mill River St. in New Haven under investigation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven firefighters responded to a fire on Mill River Street Saturday night. According to the New Haven Fire Department, three people were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries from the fire at 29 Mill River Street which began around 8 p.m. One had […]
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
Register Citizen
Father-son duo buy the Inn at Fairfield Beach, plan to ‘refresh a landmark in the town’
FAIRFIELD — The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a staple in the area, has taken on new ownership. Father-son duo Jeff and Mike Giannone, both Fairfield residents, recently bought the 6,804-square-foot, multi-story inn on Reef Road for $2 million. Mike Giannone said he and his father have known of the place for years.
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
Register Citizen
Greenwich neighborhoods: Students get backpacks for new school year; Brookside construction extended
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Neighbor to Neighbor is helping students to get ready for the start of the new school year thanks to its partnership with the Greenwich Rotary Club. The two organizations collaborated on Friday to distribute more than 500 backpacks to...
Register Citizen
10 years, $43M later, New Britain boasts more livable downtown, neighborhoods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several of New Britain’s roads are fit for more than just cars thanks to grants and city funding that over the past 10 years has worked to incorporate sidewalks, bike lanes and even trees into what used to be car-centric roadways.
Scribe
82 - 84 Church Street
HAMDEN!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 3 BDRM 1 BATH 3RD FLOOR APT - Hamden!!! Spacious 3rd floor ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** 3 bedroom apt freshly painted and renovated. Features wood look vinyl floors, kitchen with plenty of cabinets stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash and coin operated laundry (basement). Convenient to highways and close to shopping.
Register Citizen
West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process
A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
wiltonbulletin.com
Sleeping Giant among four CT parks to close Saturday after reaching capacity
HAMDEN — Four state parks have closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was the first to close for the day around 9:27 a.m., officials said. Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield was next around 10:41...
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
Register Citizen
Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard
AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
Register Citizen
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
NBC Connecticut
Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at New Haven Home
Three people have been left without a place to call home after a fire. It happened around 7:45 Saturday evening on Mill River Street. Crews had been called there initially after receiving multiple calls that a fire broke out at one of the residences. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the...
NBC Connecticut
CT to Receive $41 Million in Federal Funds for Projects in New Britain, Plainville, Waterbury, Stamford
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, including nearly $41.6 million for Connecticut. The funding will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. In Connecticut, $23 million will go to Waterbury, $16.3 million...
