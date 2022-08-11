Read full article on original website
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Ways to save for your education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
Monster Fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game says Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
Registration open for students wanting to enroll in OSDE's Math Tutoring Corps program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Families can now register their 7th through 9th grade students for free online math tutoring offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). The Math Tutoring Corps initiative, offered by the OSDE, is encouraging interested Oklahoma families to register their students for free tutoring...
State Chamber holds "Meet the Candidates" ahead of primary runoff elections
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With primary runoff elections a week and a half away, the State Chamber PAC held a virtual "Meet the Candidates" session on Friday, to talk about economic issues impacting Oklahomans. Chad Warmington, the State Chamber CEO and President, focused on questions that covered improvements...
