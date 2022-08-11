ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Decatur, PA

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Woman Injured Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Brockway Borough

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old passenger was treated for a minor injury following a vehicle vs. tractor trailer crash in Brockway Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the intersection of Main Street (State Route 28) and Oak Street, in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County.
BROCKWAY, PA
Police: Vehicle Strikes Brockway Woman’s Car Before Fleeing Scene

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a hit-and-run that occurred in Washington Township on Saturday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:31 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, as a 2010 Buick Enclave driven by 19-year-old Elizabeth R. Palmer, of Brockway, was traveling east on Allens Mills Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
BROCKWAY, PA
Police Seeking Information on Theft from Motor Vehicle in Bell Township

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft from a motor vehicle in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at a residential property along Forest Lane in Bell Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
ATV Crash in Sherman Lands Pennsylvania Man in Hospital

A man from central Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries suffered in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to an address on French Creek Road at about 3:15 PM. An investigation found that 25-year-old Eli Laramie of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania was operating the ATV on private property when the incident occurred. Laramie was flown by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. No charges were filed.
SHERMAN, NY
19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident

Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Man wanted in connection with Clarion County theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a theft in Clarion County.Police say the man approached the victim outside the Walmart in Monroe Township and told them there was a tack in his tire.When the person got out to look, another man went into the car and stole the victim's wallet. The two men then used the victim's ATM card to withdraw $1,000, police said. Anyone with information can call the state police at 814-226-171.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information surrounding a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 on Tuesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, along Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2004 Ford Mustang operated by...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Police: One dead following electrocution in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that one man has died due to being electrocuted. In their release, they said the male victim was working at the residence when he was electrocuted. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Route 15 closed in Kelly Township, Union County

Motorists are advised that Route 15 northbound and southbound are closed between Route 1018 (William Penn Drive) and Ziegler Road in Kelly Township, Union County, for a multi-vehicle crash. A detour using William Penn Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and Ziegler Road is in place. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
UNION COUNTY, PA

