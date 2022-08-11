ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Aug. 21: 5 Healthy Towns’ Farm to Table Chef Profile: ‘Chef Em’ from the Chelsea Alehouse

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Personke for the information in this story.) The 5H Farm to Table Fabulous Feasts on Aug. 21 brings chefs together from different communities and different restaurants to prepare a multi-course meal using fresh ingredients from local farmers markets. This year, the line up includes chefs from: Smokehouse 52, Wesley’s Catering, Silver Maples, the Cedars of Chelsea, Chelsea Alehouse, Friendly Foods Vegan Kitchen, Roaming Goat, and Moveable Feast.
CHELSEA, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts

Pittsfield Police Seeking Suspect in Shooting at Saline Wal-Mart. Saline Summerfest Fun Returns This Weekend With Slight Changes. Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report. What to do in Saline - Friday, Aug 12 - Friday, Aug 19. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and...
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Say ‘yes’ to silent disco on Ann Arbor’s Main Street this Friday

ANN ARBOR – Dance and express yourself during a silent disco on Main Street between 6-10 p.m. on Friday. As one of the Say Yes Fest events planned this month, the disco will include 300 headsets and music curated by DJs from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit. There will also be street art, performances and surprises, according to the social media event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday

The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend. The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm. Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused...
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
udmercy.edu

2019 Valedictorian takes first vows with Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal

Sr. Solanus Payne (Mary Margaret Payne), Detroit Mercy’s Class of 2019 valedictorian, recently took her first vows with Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal. Sr. Solanus’ first assignment will be in Drogheda, Ireland in early 2023. Revisit her journey to Detroit Mercy and eventually to a religious calling in...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI

