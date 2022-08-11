ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa library program to help students earn high school diploma for free

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gale/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents the opportunity to earn their high school diploma for free. The program is called Excel High School and it allows residents to receive their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
NORMAN, OK
Stillwater, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
TULSA, OK
#Oklahoma State University#College#Osu#Residential Life
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Z94

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK

