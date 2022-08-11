Read full article on original website
Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
Tulsa library program to help students earn high school diploma for free
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gale/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents the opportunity to earn their high school diploma for free. The program is called Excel High School and it allows residents to receive their...
Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
Union 8th Grade Center introduces new cell phone policy
TULSA, Okla. — Union 8th grade students will start a new school year with a stricter approach to cell phone use in class. The new policy asks students to turn their phone off completely “from the first bell to the last bell of the school day.”. School officials...
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
Michael Total: What Oklahoma Metropolis can educate Tulsa about shedding | Native Information
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
OU cancer treatment drug now being conducted in clinical trials in Oklahoma City
University of Oklahoma Health researchers have made a potentially historic breakthrough in cancer treatment.
Oklahoma Lands 2023 In-State Star Jacobe Johnson
The Sooners picked up their second Oklahoma high school commit in the 2023 class on Saturday night.
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: The rush to get sterilized post-Roe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Natasha Cryer had made up her mind about sterilization when she was pregnant with her daughter, but it took four years for an Oklahoma doctor to agree to perform the surgery. She had all but given up, until the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Privacy concerns arise over DNA program for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "The major worry is that this is just a sham," said Eric Miller, an attorney for Justice for Greenwood, and he's worried about how the city is conducting its initiative to use DNA to find current relatives of Tulsa Race Massacre victims. "So the city...
Nearly a third of Tulsa Fire aerial ladders failed annual certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For someone in a burning building, aerial ladders can be the stairway to safety. "When you need a ladder to make an immediate intervention, effect a rescue, that's really the only tool that can do the job,” explained Matt Lay, president of Tulsa IAFF Local 176.
