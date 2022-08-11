'An awesome feeling' — Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated sea turtle

Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine
Maine Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue was returning from his lunch break when he heard a "loud thud" and the sound of metal rolling. Lucky for Donahue, he narrowly missed being hit Friday afternoon by a large "sleeve-like object" that likely fell from a plane near the Maine State House.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines
The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
Gov. Brian Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for...
Comments / 0