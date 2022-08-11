ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Legacy' lives on the water

COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Big pride in small town

ATHOL — Veteran Doug Harms is usually in the Athol Daze Parade. But Saturday morning, the 91-year-old watched it from his front yard with daughter Terre Brammer to his right and son David Harms, also a veteran, to his left. “A great day,” said Doug Harms, who was about...
ATHOL, ID
KREM2

Local theater scene continues to grow in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley's theater scene continues to grow. Today they made a big step towards that dream with a groundbreaking for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The groundbreaking for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Preforming Arts Center had just about everything. They had...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandemonium: Making it official

SANDPOINT — With a much bigger picture in mind, Sandemonium is returning to the Sandpoint library for another fandom-based event. Since 2015, Sandemonium has provided an all-inclusive time and space for fans of anime, science fiction, fantasy, and e-sports, to celebrate their fandom. The event brings together like-minded individuals in the local community and features cosplay contests, fan-specific meet-ups, panels, and more.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Moscow, ID
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Sandpoint, ID
Lifestyle
Coeur d'Alene Press

The Boardwalk and 'beautiful boats'

COEUR d'ALENE — A dock full of great stories. That’s how Jim Brown, master boat builder, views the upcoming gathering of wood boats, owners and aficionados on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Every one of these beautiful boats has quite the tale,” Brown says. “A story of how, where...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Spokane Cuisine from A to Z: A guide for novice foodies

Whether you are new to Spokane or would just like to try eating out somewhere different, there are plenty of delicious restaurants that the city has to offer. To introduce you to some of the great tastes of the city, here is a list of the best restaurants in Spokane in various categories:
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Summer Magic#Sushi#Eater#Titanic#American#Trinity#Amtrak#Iga#Smokehouse
gonzaga.edu

Your Admission Staff's Favorite Spokane Restaurants

Located in downtown Spokane just steps from Riverfront Park, this casual eatery offers a variety of delicious handheld and seafood options. The atmosphere is industrial, with lots of exposed brick and rich hardwoods, and they strive to source all their ingredients locally. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark

The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paypal
KREM2

Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane's Michael Winslow returns with sound effects, stand-up and song

The sounds of B-52s taking off at Fairchild Air Force Base were outside and inside the Winslow home during the '60s. Michael Winslow, the future comic and man of 10,000 sounds and voices, would imitate the sounds of air crafts and almost everything else within ear shot at the home of his father Robert Winslow, who was a Lieutenant Colonel at Fairchild.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

"Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit coming to Spokane

An exhibit exploring the United State’s perception of the holocaust and its response to Nazism is coming to Spokane later this month. Gonzaga University’s Foley Center Library was one of 50 locations chosen to host an exhibit on American perception and response to the Holocaust. Paul Bracke, dean...
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy