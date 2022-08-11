Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Big pride in small town
ATHOL — Veteran Doug Harms is usually in the Athol Daze Parade. But Saturday morning, the 91-year-old watched it from his front yard with daughter Terre Brammer to his right and son David Harms, also a veteran, to his left. “A great day,” said Doug Harms, who was about...
Local theater scene continues to grow in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley's theater scene continues to grow. Today they made a big step towards that dream with a groundbreaking for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The groundbreaking for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Preforming Arts Center had just about everything. They had...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandemonium: Making it official
SANDPOINT — With a much bigger picture in mind, Sandemonium is returning to the Sandpoint library for another fandom-based event. Since 2015, Sandemonium has provided an all-inclusive time and space for fans of anime, science fiction, fantasy, and e-sports, to celebrate their fandom. The event brings together like-minded individuals in the local community and features cosplay contests, fan-specific meet-ups, panels, and more.
Coeur d'Alene Press
The Boardwalk and 'beautiful boats'
COEUR d'ALENE — A dock full of great stories. That’s how Jim Brown, master boat builder, views the upcoming gathering of wood boats, owners and aficionados on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Every one of these beautiful boats has quite the tale,” Brown says. “A story of how, where...
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Spokane Cuisine from A to Z: A guide for novice foodies
Whether you are new to Spokane or would just like to try eating out somewhere different, there are plenty of delicious restaurants that the city has to offer. To introduce you to some of the great tastes of the city, here is a list of the best restaurants in Spokane in various categories:
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
gonzaga.edu
Your Admission Staff's Favorite Spokane Restaurants
Located in downtown Spokane just steps from Riverfront Park, this casual eatery offers a variety of delicious handheld and seafood options. The atmosphere is industrial, with lots of exposed brick and rich hardwoods, and they strive to source all their ingredients locally. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu!
KXLY
Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark
The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
KHQ Right Now
Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane's Michael Winslow returns with sound effects, stand-up and song
The sounds of B-52s taking off at Fairchild Air Force Base were outside and inside the Winslow home during the '60s. Michael Winslow, the future comic and man of 10,000 sounds and voices, would imitate the sounds of air crafts and almost everything else within ear shot at the home of his father Robert Winslow, who was a Lieutenant Colonel at Fairchild.
spokanepublicradio.org
"Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit coming to Spokane
An exhibit exploring the United State’s perception of the holocaust and its response to Nazism is coming to Spokane later this month. Gonzaga University’s Foley Center Library was one of 50 locations chosen to host an exhibit on American perception and response to the Holocaust. Paul Bracke, dean...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Young heroes save two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Garrett Leonard heard someone was in trouble just off the dock at North Idaho College, he ran to help. He looked into the clear waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene and saw a motionless body about 12 feet down at the bottom, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
