Atlantic Beach, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12

NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Clifford Sanford; service August 15

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ricky Farnell, 62; no service

Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
MAYSVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete

Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

New Bern nonprofit holding event to celebrate anniversary

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT) – The nonprofit Religious Community Services will be holding a free community event on Saturday to mark its 40th anniversary. RCS addresses the basic needs of the New Bern community by providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it most. The block party will begin at 4 p.m. on George […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Man killed in two vehicle crash in Craven County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — NC State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Streets Ferry Road in Craven County. Trooper C.J. Locklear said it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 12, 2022. Trooper Locklear said Charlie Rogers, the driver of a late model...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highlights from Newport council meeting

NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
NEWPORT, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Lighthouse restoration needs exceed $8 million available

Cape Lookout National Seashore has about $8 million to go toward repairs of the 1859 lighthouse, but that’s not nearly enough to cover a total rehabilitation. Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said recently that not only does he and the rest of the folks at the park want to repair and renovate the 163-foot lighthouse, they also want to get it back to the shape it was in when construction wrapped up in 1859.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Calling all Beaufort County singers

The Beaufort County Choral Society wants you! No tryouts–all you need is a love of singing and the ability to match pitch. Experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music are plusses but not necessary. BCCS rehearses on Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W 2nd Street, Washington, with the first rehearsal on Monday, August 29.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – August 12, 2022

NOTE: In some areas of our watersheds, we’ve had some hard rain on Thursday into Friday. If there’s a hard rain in the 24 hours between when we take our samples (Thursday) and when get results (Friday), our results may not be accurate. Since we know rain increases runoff into our waterways, it’s good practice to stay out of the water in the 24 hours after a significant rainfall event.
HAVELOCK, NC
wpde.com

NC man sentenced to three decades in prison for raping, impregnating child, 12

HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — A man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl over a period of four years, eventually impregnating the child, will spend more than 30 years in prison. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that Cory Ross, 29, committed the crimes while he lived...
WITN

Travel agent gets ticket to state prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who operated a New Bern travel agency’s next stop is prison after she was found guilty Monday of felony embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 58-year-old Julie Mincey, of New Bern, was found guilty by a...
WNCT

Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home […]

