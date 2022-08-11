Read full article on original website
The 2022 Lumberjack Radio Network Fall Broadcast Schedule Has Arrived!
A new school year is upon us, and the Lumberjack Radio Network has unveiled its broadcast schedule for the 2022 fall season of Bemidji High School sports. The season begins with Bemidji girls tennis’ home match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be part of a larger triangular culminating in the Lumberjacks’ match under the lights with Thief River Falls later that day. Volleyball, boys soccer, and girls soccer will all begin their seasons in the following days, and football will open on the road at Rogers on Sep. 1.
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
