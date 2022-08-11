A new school year is upon us, and the Lumberjack Radio Network has unveiled its broadcast schedule for the 2022 fall season of Bemidji High School sports. The season begins with Bemidji girls tennis’ home match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be part of a larger triangular culminating in the Lumberjacks’ match under the lights with Thief River Falls later that day. Volleyball, boys soccer, and girls soccer will all begin their seasons in the following days, and football will open on the road at Rogers on Sep. 1.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO