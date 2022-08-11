Read full article on original website
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
Ways to save for your education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: The rush to get sterilized post-Roe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Natasha Cryer had made up her mind about sterilization when she was pregnant with her daughter, but it took four years for an Oklahoma doctor to agree to perform the surgery. She had all but given up, until the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion...
Registration open for students wanting to enroll in OSDE's Math Tutoring Corps program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Families can now register their 7th through 9th grade students for free online math tutoring offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). The Math Tutoring Corps initiative, offered by the OSDE, is encouraging interested Oklahoma families to register their students for free tutoring...
