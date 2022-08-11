ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ways to save for your education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."
