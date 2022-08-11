ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Police: Kansas man lost $12,000 in bail bond scam

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a phone scam that cost a man in McPherson County a lot of money. On August 6, the McPherson Police Department learned the reporting party received a scam phone call from an individual who claimed to be a family member, according to a social media report from police.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire

RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
