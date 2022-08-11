Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. officer won't be charged in man's fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who shot and killed a man during a domestic violence incident will not be charged, Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett said. The officer, who was a member of the department's SWAT team, shot Jason Williams, 37, in December 2020 in...
Police: Kansas man lost $12,000 in bail bond scam
MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a phone scam that cost a man in McPherson County a lot of money. On August 6, the McPherson Police Department learned the reporting party received a scam phone call from an individual who claimed to be a family member, according to a social media report from police.
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire
RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0