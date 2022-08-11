Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding
New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates for New York's most vulnerable say retention struggles remain
For years, organizations that provide services for New York's most vulnerable residents — people who have developmental or physical disabilities — have struggled to retain workers amid a challenging workplace environment and flat pay. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The public health crisis made service provider crisis...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition
New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul points to early success of expanded red flag law
Gov. Kathy Hochul touted what she indicated was the early success of expanding the state's red flag law that is meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Hochul at an appearance in Suffolk County on Long Island Friday pointed to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nystateofpolitics.com
New York AG James' office has hotline to report voting problems
New Yorkers can report problems with voting through a hotline announced Friday by state Attorney General Letitia James' office. The hotline, (866) 390-2992, is being made available as early voting for state Senate and congressional primaries in the state gets underway beginning Saturday. It runs until Sunday, Aug. 21. The primary itself will be held Aug. 23.
Comments / 0