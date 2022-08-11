ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages

(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

The Buch Starts Here: Tyler Buchner named QB1 for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The wait is finally over. Saturday, the Notre Dame football program put their fall camp quarterback competition to bed, naming sophomore Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback over third-year QB Drew Pyne. “It was a very hard decision,” said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Veteran Irish defensive line poised for strong season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish defensive line was arguably the strongest unit on the entire team last season, and that figures to be the case again this season. Many key contributors up front last season are back to wreak havoc under new defensive line coach Al Washington.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart, IN
Sports
City
Fairfield Township, IN
Elkhart, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
City
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
WNDU

Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. Yan Liu of China, who was in the lead after the opening round of the tournament Friday, remains in the lead after Saturday’s round at nine under par.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

John Glenn Falcons Embrace New Head Coach John Barron

WALKERTON — Over at John Glenn, the Falcons are under new management. John Barron has taken over the program after spending the past 17 seasons at Plymouth. During that stretch, he led the Rockies to the sectional title game six times. Barron enters his 18th season as a head...
WALKERTON, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2023 IF Anthony Miller Recommits to Notre Dame

2023 New Castle (Pa.) infielder Anthony Miller always knew where he wanted to attend college. The road to South Bend took a few unexpected turns as the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder decommitted from Notre Dame on June 27th following Link Jarrett’s departure to Florida State. A month and a half later,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana. Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people...
MICHIANA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Northwood
WNDU

Fremont Park Block Party 2

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michiana churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New pickleball courts open in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
OSCEOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy