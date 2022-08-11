Read full article on original website
WNDU
Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages
(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
WNDU
The Buch Starts Here: Tyler Buchner named QB1 for Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The wait is finally over. Saturday, the Notre Dame football program put their fall camp quarterback competition to bed, naming sophomore Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback over third-year QB Drew Pyne. “It was a very hard decision,” said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at a press...
WNDU
Veteran Irish defensive line poised for strong season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish defensive line was arguably the strongest unit on the entire team last season, and that figures to be the case again this season. Many key contributors up front last season are back to wreak havoc under new defensive line coach Al Washington.
WNDU
Edwardsburg Eddies led by experienced senior class; preparing for run at state title
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies football team has played in state semifinal the last two seasons, but they didn’t punch their ticket to Ford Field on either occasion. However, they’re huge class of seniors is using those experiences that they went through together to reload this upcoming...
WNDU
Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. Yan Liu of China, who was in the lead after the opening round of the tournament Friday, remains in the lead after Saturday’s round at nine under par.
22 WSBT
John Glenn Falcons Embrace New Head Coach John Barron
WALKERTON — Over at John Glenn, the Falcons are under new management. John Barron has taken over the program after spending the past 17 seasons at Plymouth. During that stretch, he led the Rockies to the sectional title game six times. Barron enters his 18th season as a head...
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 IF Anthony Miller Recommits to Notre Dame
2023 New Castle (Pa.) infielder Anthony Miller always knew where he wanted to attend college. The road to South Bend took a few unexpected turns as the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder decommitted from Notre Dame on June 27th following Link Jarrett’s departure to Florida State. A month and a half later,...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana. Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people...
WNDU
Fremont Park Block Party 2
From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Michigan's largest garage sale taking place this weekend
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
WNDU
Michiana churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
WNDU
PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
abc57.com
Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
WNDU
Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
WNDU
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
abc57.com
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
