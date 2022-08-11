Read full article on original website
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Great Lakes State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our world so diverse, you will especially love this sizable exhibit that will take you on an Arctic adventure without ever having to leave the state. Keep reading to learn more.
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Middle School Kids Restore Waitress’s ‘Faith’ In Humanity
No matter how strong you may think you are, there are always going to be moments when doubt starts to creep in. If we can doubt ourselves, we can also doubt our faith in others. This is the quandary that Nicole Marie found herself in when she went to work for a Friday night shift. The waitress works for Milford, Michigan’s Red Dog Saloon, and was in a tough spot mentally.
