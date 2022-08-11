Read full article on original website
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Man United could get relegated and Erik ten Hag makes changes that make no sense, claims Jamie O'Hara
Manchester United could get relegated and Erik ten Hag makes changes that make no sense, claims Jamie O'Hara. Ten Hag's team are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening two matches of the new season. They suffered a shock home defeat to Brighton on the...
How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV, live stream and team news
Liverpool and Crystal Palace face off at Anfield this evening in what will be the first Monday night game of the season. Both sides will undoubtedly be looking to improve on their performances in their opening league fixtures which saw them unable to take home three points. A lacklustre performance...
Patrick Vieira heaps praise on "complete" Liverpool player who could make the difference tonight
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez. Palace travel to Anfield tonight to face the Reds as both teams look to bounce back after disappointing opening weekend results. While Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage, Vieira’s...
Chelsea pushing to complete £12 million deal this week as West Ham submit Emerson Palmieri offer
Chelsea are pushing to complete a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei this week as they ready an improved third offer, according to reports. The 19-year-old has received interest from Chelsea and Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice, but Thomas Tuchel’s side are confident of winning the race for the teenager.
Man Utd could sell James Garner for just £14 million, four teams have shown interest
Manchester United have decided to sell midfielder James Garner and he could leave the club for a sum as low as £14 million. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Many United fans hoped...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Arsenal leadership group defined as Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus named captain deputies
Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus have been given leadership roles at Arsenal, deputising to Martin Odegaard, David Ornstein reports. The opening weeks of the season have been bliss at London Colney, with two convincing wins against tough mid-table opposition. In the Gunners most recent outing against Leicester, both Jesus and...
Dean Henderson shines for Nottingham Forest as David de Gea experiences Manchester United struggles: What went wrong with United's goalkeeper situation?
The way Manchester United have handled their goalkeeping conundrum in the last two years is a prime example of why they are struggling under Erik ten Hag so far. David de Gea experienced a career low for the club against Brentford on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dean Henderson was the saviour in Nottingham Forest's first Premier League win in over two decades.
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
