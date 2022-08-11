Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie Shows Off Her Dance Moves With Daughter Zahara At Back To School Event
Mom's got the moves! Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing and laughing while at a back to school event with her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. "You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @angelinajolie some moves on the dance floor," the B Rainey Productions Instagram account captioned a short clip of the Hollywood A-lister trying out some new moves. ANGELINA JOLIE IS HAPPY EX BRAD PITT 'STEPPED UP' TO MAKE TRIP TO ROME WHERE HE VISITED THE KIDS, SOURCE SHARES: 'A HUGE WEIGHT OFF HER SHOULDERS'Jolie was all smiles, sporting a gray long-sleeved sweater and white pants as...
Brad Pitt says daughter Zahara will ‘flourish even more’ at Spelman College
Brad Pitt is having a major proud dad moment. The two-time Oscar winner couldn’t hide his pride over daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt flying the nest and heading to college. On Sunday, Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie announced the pair’s 17-year-old daughter has enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Spelman, which was founded in 1881, is a “historically black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent,” according to the private school’s website. Promoting his new movie “Bullet Train” in Los Angeles on Monday, Pitt spoke out about how proud he is of Zahara’s journey into higher education. “I’m so proud of her,”...
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara
She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
Angelina Jolie’s Outfit For Her Daughter’s College Send-Off Event Was Made To Dance In
As summer creeps towards an end, celebrity parents and their children are beginning the process of heading back to school. For some parents, this means stocking up on school supplies and refreshing their wardrobes, while others are seeing their kids off to college. In the Jolie-Pitt household, it was the latter as Zahara (the ex-couple’s third-oldest child) was dropped off at Spelman College on August 1 by her mom. For the college send-off event, Angelina Jolie’s outfit was casual and functional, as it was likely that she spent the day helping her daughter move in.
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
Angelina Jolie fights back tears after moving daughter into Spelman College
Actress Angelina Jolie fought back tears after moving her and Brad Pitt’s 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, into Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.Ms Jolie posed with Spelman College’s president, Dr Helene Gayle outside the college while being asked how it feels to be a “Spelman mom”.“I’m so excited,” the actress said with a wide smile.“I’m going to start crying. I’m holding it together.”“Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Ms Jolie said on Instagram.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceFrankie Boyle says lots of performers at Edinburgh Fringe are 'parasites'Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out
Angelina Jolie Feeling ‘Very Emotional’ After Moving Zahara, 17, Into College: It’s ‘Bittersweet’
“They’ve been doing all the typical mother-daughter stuff to prepare her for school,” the source continued. “Shopping for books, school supplies, plus everything she needs to make sure she’s comfortable in her dorm while living on campus. They got an extensive tour of the school before moving in and Angie is so excited to see her daughter flourish in such a beautiful environment. She thinks it’s an excellent school and is so excited to watch her baby grow up.”
See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show. Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up. As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.
Kim Kardashian Playfully Scolds Daughter North After Going Ziplining in New Video: ‘Do You Hear Me?’
Afraid of heights? Kim Kardashian playfully scolded her daughter North West after going ziplining together and having to walk across a bridge high up in the air. “Ever again. No one’s ever talking...
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
As Sherri Shepherd Prepares To Take Over Wendy Williams’ Daytime Post, Jennifer Hudson Discusses Hopes For Her Own New Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson has high hopes for her new talk show amid a daytime TV shakeup that will also see Sherri Shepherd's series debut.
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck All Loved-Up On Day Out With Kids
All loved-up! Jennifer Lopez has finally met her new husband's second favorite thing in the world, other than his family: Dunkin' Doughnuts.Ben Affleck and the "On the Floor" songstress, who eloped in Las Vegas last month, were seen showering each other with love as they ran around Santa Monica, Calif. The couple put their affection on display while enjoying lunch at Huckleberry Café on Tuesday, August 9, with their famous offspring. HUNKIER THEN EVER: BEN AFFLECK SHOWS OFF BUFF ARMS — SEE THE PHOTOSWhile surrounded by Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10,...
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Disturbing House Of Hammer Documentary
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. The trailer has been released for House of Hammer, a new documentary series focusing on actor Armie Hammer and his family. The three-part series investigates allegations of sexual abuse against the...
Brad Pitt Is ‘Extremely Protective’ of His Children: Inside Their L.A. Hangouts
Bonding with his family! Over the years, Brad Pitt has formed a special bond with each of kids — which has only gotten stronger amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie. “He thinks the world of all of his children and loves having them over at his place in L.A., where they enjoy long meals together, take […]
Adele Has Finally Opened Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: "I’ve Never Been In Love Like This. I’m Obsessed With Him"
"I’ve never been in love like this."
Tristan Just Shared a Cryptic Post to Not ‘Try’ Him After Reports Khloe Has ‘Full Custody’ of Their 2nd Baby
What does it all mean? Tristan Thompson subtly responded to Khloé Kardashian’s custody news. The Chicago Bulls basketball player posted an Instagram post after it was revealed that his ex-girlfriend would have sole custody over their newborn son. Tristan posted a picture of himself on Instagram on August 11, 2022. He captioned the post, “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀 #DontTryMe” The post comes directly after an insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over their son. “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have...
