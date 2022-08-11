Read full article on original website
How to Safely and Reliably Switch Power in Commercial Electric Vehicles
Vehicle electrification requires a new mindset to control power safely and reliably. This webinar explains the technology behind DC contactor relays and the special concerns of 48-volt to 900-volt applications in commercial vehicles. You will learn how to:. Minimize the risk of catastrophic failure. Avoid common mistakes and select the...
July 2022 Equipment Market Outlook
Industry-leading economic firm ITR Economics provides heavy-duty equipment market trends to help OEMs stay up to date on top industry information and insights which can help them make better decisions for the remainder of 2022. The July Outlook shows there are several markets that are still experiencing slow growth throughout...
