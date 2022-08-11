Oleksandr Usyk is targeting a second straight win against Anthony Joshua as the pair go head to head again this weekend.Usyk, 35, was a unanimous-decision victor against Joshua in London last September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.Joshua will try to regain the belts from Usyk this Saturday, but history is against “AJ”, with no fighter having beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Can Joshua, 32, overcome the odds and become a three-time world heavyweight champion?Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it and where...

