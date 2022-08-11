ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward

Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!

By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More

Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table

Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all. Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.
Larry Brown Sports

Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing

The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
The Independent

Where is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2? Location and venue of heavyweight title rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is targeting a second straight win against Anthony Joshua as the pair go head to head again this weekend.Usyk, 35, was a unanimous-decision victor against Joshua in London last September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.Joshua will try to regain the belts from Usyk this Saturday, but history is against “AJ”, with no fighter having beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Can Joshua, 32, overcome the odds and become a three-time world heavyweight champion?Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it and where...
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk vs. Joshua II will have vacant Ring Magazine title at stake on Aug.20th

By Brian Webber: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will be battling for the vacant Ring Magazine title in the immediate aftermath of Tyson Fury suddenly vacating the strap and retiring. In some ways, it’s only fitting that Usyk vs. Joshua II has the Ring Magazine heavyweight title...
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Wilder-Helenius, Spence-Crawford, Paul-Rahman, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, and much more. How goes it? Got into a little debate about the cancelled Paul vs Rahman fight this past weekend....
Boxing Scene

Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me

Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz looking fast & powerful training for Luis Ortiz

By Jack Tiernan: Andy Ruiz Jr is looking like a machine in training camp for his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against Luis Ortiz on September 4th on FOX Sports PPV at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) appears to have trimmed off fat and added muscle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare

Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
Boxing Scene

Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch

By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
Boxing Scene

Video: Seniesa Estrada Discusses Coming To Top Rank, More

Seniesa Estrada Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Seniesa Estrada was ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's first bout since last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Pedro Campa: I'm Coming To Beat Teofimo Lopez By Any Means Necessary!

On Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas will see the return of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez move up to junior welterweight to start his quest of becoming a two-division world champion when he takes on Pedro Campa in a 10-round bout for the WBO International and NABF junior welterweight titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa

Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani

Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
