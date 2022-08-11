Mt. Ephraim PD Announces Arrest Following Theft of “Large, Expensive Lawn Decoration”; Vehicle Also Damaged While In Process of Theft

Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Pedestrian Killed in Buena Vista Crash
A 31-year-old man died last Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Buena Vista Township. Police say Gregory Agee, Jr. was walking along Hess Avenue near Weymouth Court when he was hit. He died at the scene. The driver is cooperating with police in their investigation and claims he...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Pair as Part of Fraud Investigation
Millcreek Township Police are looking to identify two people as part of a fraud investigation at local businesses. Police did not disclose the name of the businesses or the nature of the fraud. Anyone who can help identify either man is asked to call Det. Chris Buckner at 814-838-9515 x529.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
Fort Hood Law Enforcement Agencies Make an Arrest
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood law enforcement agencies executed military police operations successfully without incident at 9:00 p.m. today. A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county, and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect being arrested. For more information, you can contact U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command […]
KHOU
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
1 person dead, 2 others injured in crash involving motorcycle on N.J. highway
One person died and two others were injured Friday evening in a crash on Route 73 in Voorhees, police said. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, which happened around 6 p.m., Voorhees Police Capt. Carmen Del Palazzo told NJ Advance Media. Del Palazzo could not immediately...
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
Man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie is N.J. resident. Here’s what we know.
A New Jersey man arrested for allegedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie on Friday during a public appearance in New York state pleaded not guilty Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault. Meanwhile, more details about the alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, emerged as officials in New York say they’re communicating...
Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green
Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
WGAL
Charges reinstated against woman accused of hitting, killing Pennsylvania state troopers
PHILADELPHIA — A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman accused of hitting and killing three people, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, in Philadelphia. The crash happened in March on I-95 near the sports stadiums. Investigators said Jayana Webb, 22, was driving under the influence and speeding...
70and73.com
Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel approved as part of court settlement.
Abiding by an out-of-court settlement, the Mount Laurel Planning Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a scaled-back plan to build a warehouse off Union Mill Road. A unanimous vote last November against the project was challenged in state Superior Court in Burlington County early this year by developer Union Mill Road LLC of Wilton, Connecticut. The project, a permitted use under Township zoning law, will be located next to the Brightview Senior Living complex on a heavily wooded property.
AOL Corp
New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police
A New Jersey hospital worker stashed 39 guns, including an assault rifle, in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to police. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital when a bomb threat was called in on July 18, Secaucus police said. A bomb-sniffing dog was alerted...
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Murder charges reinstated in crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and another man
Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to get a man to safety after he was reported walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia. The Associated Press. A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman in a crash on a...
NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications
New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
Community comes together in memory of teen who passed in crash
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week. Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route […]
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.
Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Look for Help Identifying Woman
Mullica Township Police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman caught on camera. It appears that the woman has acknowledged the camera's existence as she is looking right at the lens. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the woman or what she may have...
midjersey.news
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
Stench from tanker leak could linger for days in N.J. towns, officials say
While the nasty odor caused by an additive in a chemical housed in a tractor-trailer parked at a truck stops in Gloucester County will likely stick around to some degree a few more days, officials emphasized again Friday that there is little to no danger to the pubic. Air monitoring...
