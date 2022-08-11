ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley

When the Yankees’ top prospects turned their seasons around

Prospect development is not a linear path. Some players do not miss a step as they climb from level to level or start the season out on fire. Others take more time to figure it out. Whether it is a slow start or an adjustment to a new level, those statistics can skew just how well a player has adapted. Let’s take a look at when some of the Yankees’ best prospects turned their 2022 seasons around and how they have been performing since.
Pinstripe Alley

Breaking down Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s clutch play in Boston

No matter how you measure it, the New York Yankees have one of the best defenses in baseball this season. Their 14 Outs Above Average rank seventh in baseball, and their 4.6 UZR/150 is behind only the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. For those who prefer more traditional metrics, their .988 fielding percentage also ranks third, behind the Cardinals and Mariners. Most impressively of all, their 71 Defensive Runs Saved lead the second-place Dodgers by a full 12 runs.
Pinstripe Alley

Random Yankee Notes

Torres being miked up for Sunday night baseball is just plain crazy. Torres can’t focus enough on the game much less talk and field at the same time. How the Yankees allow that is beyond me. Wow what an abysmal road trip. I cannot recall such a waste of...
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

Another day, another series loss for the Yankees. They’re now losers of ten of their last 13 and have scored three or fewer runs in eight of their last ten. They’ll have to reverse this trend in a hurry and will look to do so in the next three games against the Rays.
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Domingo Germán vs. Nathan Eovaldi

The Yankees enter Fenway under circumstances they haven’t encountered in months. Thanks to the off-day yesterday paired with an Astros win, New York is no longer the owner of the best record in the AL. It’s the ignominious result of a 15-20 stretch since the start of July that concluded with the team losing seven of their last eight contests. They’ll have to turn around their fortunes fast as they face a daunting 12-game stretch against the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, and Mets, starting tonight in Boston.
FOX Sports

Wacha makes short work of Yankees, Boston wins 3-0 in 2:15

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha and the last-place Red Sox made short work of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Pitching for the first time in almost seven weeks, Wacha returned from a shoulder injury to limit New York to a pair of singles in seven innings, and Boston beat the Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night.
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Rizzo’s topical birthday cake

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
