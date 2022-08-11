Read full article on original website
Chipper Jones gives his thoughts on the “best team in baseball”
Chipper joined Steak and Sandra on The Steakhouse Friday morning to give his opinion on the team that he thinks is head and shoulders above all the other teams in the league and you could just hear the gasps of Braves nation
Tommy Pham comes up with quote of the year after one of biggest hits of the year
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham followed up his walk-off double against the New York Yankees with one of the better quotes of the 2022 season.
Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million
Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
When the Yankees’ top prospects turned their seasons around
Prospect development is not a linear path. Some players do not miss a step as they climb from level to level or start the season out on fire. Others take more time to figure it out. Whether it is a slow start or an adjustment to a new level, those statistics can skew just how well a player has adapted. Let’s take a look at when some of the Yankees’ best prospects turned their 2022 seasons around and how they have been performing since.
Brock Holt starts #BooBenny campaign ahead of Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park
Brock Holt jokingly started a “Boo Benny” campaign on social media ahead of his former Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park Friday night.
Pinstripe Alley
Breaking down Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s clutch play in Boston
No matter how you measure it, the New York Yankees have one of the best defenses in baseball this season. Their 14 Outs Above Average rank seventh in baseball, and their 4.6 UZR/150 is behind only the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. For those who prefer more traditional metrics, their .988 fielding percentage also ranks third, behind the Cardinals and Mariners. Most impressively of all, their 71 Defensive Runs Saved lead the second-place Dodgers by a full 12 runs.
Pinstripe Alley
Random Yankee Notes
Torres being miked up for Sunday night baseball is just plain crazy. Torres can’t focus enough on the game much less talk and field at the same time. How the Yankees allow that is beyond me. Wow what an abysmal road trip. I cannot recall such a waste of...
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview
Another day, another series loss for the Yankees. They’re now losers of ten of their last 13 and have scored three or fewer runs in eight of their last ten. They’ll have to reverse this trend in a hurry and will look to do so in the next three games against the Rays.
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Fox News
Red Sox walk-off Yankees as second-half struggles continue for New York
The struggles for the New York Yankees continued Friday night, this time at the hands of their biggest rival. Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew his third save opportunity in 11 appearances, walking two batters with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before allowing a game-tying single to J.D. Martinez.
Padres Stars Call Out Fernando Tatis Jr. After Suspension
The shortstop will be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Domingo Germán vs. Nathan Eovaldi
The Yankees enter Fenway under circumstances they haven’t encountered in months. Thanks to the off-day yesterday paired with an Astros win, New York is no longer the owner of the best record in the AL. It’s the ignominious result of a 15-20 stretch since the start of July that concluded with the team losing seven of their last eight contests. They’ll have to turn around their fortunes fast as they face a daunting 12-game stretch against the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, and Mets, starting tonight in Boston.
FOX Sports
Wacha makes short work of Yankees, Boston wins 3-0 in 2:15
BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha and the last-place Red Sox made short work of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Pitching for the first time in almost seven weeks, Wacha returned from a shoulder injury to limit New York to a pair of singles in seven innings, and Boston beat the Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Rizzo’s topical birthday cake
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
