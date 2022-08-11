Doudrop says that she has had a conversation about a potential change to her name, but she’s good either way. The WWE star spoke with Inside The Ropes for a new interview and acknowledged that she’s spoken with people following the changeover from Vince McMahon to the new regime and that included a talk about potentially changing her name to something else. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO