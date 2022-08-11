ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
Goldberg Discusses His Issues With Chris Jericho, Says He Never Hurt Him

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful, Goldberg spoke with Chris Jericho about their issues in WCW and Goldberg said he still never tried to hurt Jericho. Here are highlights:. Jericho on the issues between them: “The WCW thing we were doing, I was trying to get...
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume

– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence

We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster

Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
Doudrop Says There Was a Conversation About A Possible Name Change

Doudrop says that she has had a conversation about a potential change to her name, but she’s good either way. The WWE star spoke with Inside The Ropes for a new interview and acknowledged that she’s spoken with people following the changeover from Vince McMahon to the new regime and that included a talk about potentially changing her name to something else. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
Dax Harwood Celebrates Eighteen Years In Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood noted that today marks his eighteenth year as a wrester, as he started in 2004. He wrote: “Today, 18 years as a professional wrestler. When I first started, all I ever wanted to do was “good” for wrestling. I love it so much; usually to my detriment. Now, I look around & see the “good” it’s done for me & my family; that’s what matters. Let’s get this legacy. Thank yall.”
