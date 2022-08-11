ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Action on Global Center, jail, sales tax increase 3 big decisions Armond Budish should leave for next executive: Editorial

Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bedford files $100M lawsuit over hospital closing

A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge has allowed UH Bedford Medical Center to close Aug. 12 as previously announced, one day after the mayor of Bedford and the city sought an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would have kept the hospital open – and filed a $100 million lawsuit against University Hospitals and other defendants.
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Warren, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armond Budish
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

How to keep from being evicted under a new Cleveland ordinance

Cleveland city council members on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation aimed at keeping families in their homes and expanding renters' rights. Council's new Pay to Stay legislation would allow tenants ordered to appear in court for an eviction hearing a chance to avoid eviction if they can pay the full amount, along with late fees. It also helps landlords avoid losing income during the eviction and re-rental process.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Jail#County Executive#Uts Realty
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Hall employee sues city over lack of overtime pay while working from home during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland City Hall employee sued the city, claiming she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the public safety department’s medical unit, said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland that the city acknowledged months ago that it owed her money, but it still hasn’t paid her.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Parma man faces federal charges for conspiracy to commit arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - – A Parma man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson related to the destruction of a parking booth during the May 30, 2020, demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice. According to the indictment,...
Law & Crime

4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy