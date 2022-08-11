Read full article on original website
Action on Global Center, jail, sales tax increase 3 big decisions Armond Budish should leave for next executive: Editorial
Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.
wksu.org
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedford files $100M lawsuit over hospital closing
A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge has allowed UH Bedford Medical Center to close Aug. 12 as previously announced, one day after the mayor of Bedford and the city sought an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that would have kept the hospital open – and filed a $100 million lawsuit against University Hospitals and other defendants.
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
Daycare owner who failed to report abuse of Aniya Day-Garrett before her murder must pay $15 million to father, appeals court rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An appeals court this week upheld a $15 million judgment against the owner of a Euclid daycare who failed to notify authorities that 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett was being abused in the months before her mother and her boyfriend murdered the girl. A unanimous three-judge panel at the...
Reward offered in manhunt for rape of 12-year-old
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted for sex crimes.
Investigation finds ride operators using phones behind controls
State regulators issued letters of warning this week to three amusement ride companies after undercover video shot by News 5 Investigators caught ride operators using their cell phones on the job.
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
How to keep from being evicted under a new Cleveland ordinance
Cleveland city council members on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation aimed at keeping families in their homes and expanding renters' rights. Council's new Pay to Stay legislation would allow tenants ordered to appear in court for an eviction hearing a chance to avoid eviction if they can pay the full amount, along with late fees. It also helps landlords avoid losing income during the eviction and re-rental process.
Motorist, shot by Garfield Heights police officer, files lawsuit -- VIDEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Willie Hicks, a Maple Heights motorist who was shot by a Garfield Heights police officer while attempting to flee an apartment complex last fall, filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against two officers and the city. Hicks, a Black man who was 20 at the time of...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping
CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Cleveland City Hall employee sues city over lack of overtime pay while working from home during COVID-19 pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland City Hall employee sued the city, claiming she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the public safety department’s medical unit, said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland that the city acknowledged months ago that it owed her money, but it still hasn’t paid her.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
ideastream.org
From ordering pizza to calling 911, bilingual kids feel pressure to 'be the adult'
Many first-generation Americans growing up in bilingual households feel they have to grow up faster than other kids. They often find themselves translating for their parents, and many report experiencing discrimination that can make them question their place in this country. As a first-generation American, I wanted to shine a...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Parma man faces federal charges for conspiracy to commit arson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - – A Parma man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson related to the destruction of a parking booth during the May 30, 2020, demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice. According to the indictment,...
spectrumnews1.com
One Akron: Uniting the City We Love: A talk with Akron leaders in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Can justice be married with love? That question was contemplated during a recent Spectrum News 1 Ohio-hosted roundtable, following the police killing of Jayland Walker in June. The shooting inflamed police-community relations more than any event in Akron’s recent history. Rallies, marches and episodes of violence...
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
