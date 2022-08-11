ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Officials: Investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance is now considered a homicide case

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXRbR_0hDjqhZr00

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire announced Thursday that the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance is now being considered a homicide.

According to The Associated Press, the investigation into Harmony Montgomery who had not been seen since 2019 at the age of 5 but was not reported as missing until late 2021, is now being considered a murder investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a news conference Thursday, according to WFXT, that Harmony was murdered in December 2019. Investigators found new biological evidence that led to the determination that Harmony was murdered.

According to the AP, police were first made aware that she was missing when they got a call from Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, the month before in, November 2019. She told them she had been trying to locate her for months. Police then contacted her father, Adam Montgomery.

Adam had a lengthy criminal record. He was indicted by a grand jury in March on a felony charge of second-degree assault, alleging that he hit Harmony in the face back in July 2019, according to WFXT.

In June 2022, Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, was also indicted by a grand jury for deception and allegedly telling the New Hampshire Health Department that Harmony had lived at home from November 2019 to June 2021 so she could receive food stamps for Harmony, according to WFXT. She was also arrested on perjury charges.

According to WFXT, both Adam and Kayla pled guilty and told investigators that Harmony was living with her mother.

Harmony was in her father’s care at the time after being awarded custody following years of her being in the custody of Massachusetts DCF. According to WFXT, the Office of the Child Advocate looked into Harmony’s case and found that DCF had failed her by “placing an unequal weight on the parents’ rights versus a child’s wellbeing.”

According to WFXT, Harmony’s remains have not been located yet.

The AP said investigators searched Adam and Kayla’s former home on June 14, 2022. A separate search was done on January 10 at a Manchester home which was Harmony’s last known address.

Kayla is out on bond and Adam remains in custody. No further information has been released.

https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/trending/officials-investigation-into-harmony-montgomerys-disappearance-is-now-considered-homicide-case/WV7OXLOQEZDPNMSRZEOFYOQBRA/

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Perjury#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Wfxt
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
SPENCER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating overnight shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a late-night shooting on Catherine Street in Worcester. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night officers responded to 58 Catherine Street for reports of a shooting. A 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. There...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect

NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
NASHUA, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy