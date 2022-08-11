Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022
If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
Teresa Giudice’s diamond eight-carat ring speaks heights for hubby Luis’ riches
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca Are Engaged After Nearly 1 Year of Dating
She said yes! 90 Day Fiancé stars Ben Ratbhun and Mahogany Roca are engaged after nearly a year of dating. The couple announced their engagement and revealed details about Mahogany’s ring and Ben’s proposal in a YouTube video titled “Looking for a RING!” which was posted on Tuesday, August 9.
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together More Than a Year After Breakup
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are sparking reconciliation rumors. A source tells ET that the Bachelor Nation alums "having been spending some time together again" more than a year after their split. "They were at the Chicago Cubs game together on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with one of Kelley's good friends,"...
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Shares Cryptic Quote Amid Divorce From Pedro Jimeno
Moving on? The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a cryptic quote about life amid divorce drama involving her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno. “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate,” the statement read on the reality TV star’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 10. “When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”
Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after Kim K becomes single
It appears Kanye West isn’t holding his breath for Kim Kardashian to take him back now that the Skims founder is single again. The Yeezy CEO, 45, was photographed on Friday hanging out with a mystery woman in Malibu, Calif. while he met with designers and contractors at his $57.3 million estate, which is under construction. West reportedly bought the property in September 2021 amid his divorce from Kardashian, 41, and the 3,665-square-foot, beachfront property boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The concrete-heavy house was designed by award-winning self-taught architect Tadao Ando, but it seems the “Good Life” rapper still has some tweaks...
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
These are the most-changed baby names of the past five years
It often comes down to spelling.
Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker During Drum Practice: ‘Favorite Part Of The Day’
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are turning up the heat on their red-hot romance! The POOSH founder took to her Instagram on Friday, August 12 to share a set of sassy snaps of the couple getting quite cozy during a drum practice session for the Blick-182 musician. Rocking a white cut-out top and ripped denim, Kourt straddled Travis as he prepared to rock out on his percussion instrument. She coyly captioned the photo album, “Time for drum practice.”
